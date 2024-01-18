Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,759.18
    +19.97 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,307.28
    +40.61 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,983.01
    +127.39 (+0.86%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,907.62
    -5.55 (-0.29%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.21
    +1.65 (+2.27%)
     

  • Gold

    2,023.00
    +16.50 (+0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    22.89
    +0.22 (+0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0867
    -0.0019 (-0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1340
    +0.0280 (+0.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2696
    +0.0017 (+0.14%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.1740
    +0.0690 (+0.05%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    41,331.60
    -1,248.60 (-2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,459.09
    +12.80 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    35,466.17
    -11.58 (-0.03%)
     

How To Earn $500 Per Month From Realty Income Stock

shayanboloor@benzinga.com
·3 min read

Looking to supplement your income with Realty Income (NYSE:O) dividends? Aiming for $500 monthly? Here’s how much you need to invest.

Realty Income's Financial Snapshot

As of Jan 17, Realty Income's shares were trading at $57.33. The company, with a market cap of $42 billion experienced a 52-week range between $68.85 and $45.04.

Analyzing Realty Income's Dividend Payouts

During the third quarter of 2023, Realty Income announced a dividend of $0.33 per share, a slight decrease from $0.36 in the same period of 2022. The total dividends paid from January to September 2023 were $0.96, compared to $1.07 in the previous year.

Don't Miss:

Investment Calculations for Desired Dividend Earnings

To consistently earn $500 per month from dividends, you’ll need to invest around $113,208 based on Realty Income's current dividend yield of 5.3%. This calculation is derived from dividing your annual dividend goal ($6,000) by the yield percentage. For a smaller goal of $200 monthly, the investment would be around $45,283.

Fluctuations in Dividend Yields

Let’s take a look at how dividend yield is impacted by stock price movements with a straightforward example. Consider a stock that consistently pays an annual dividend of $4. Initially, the stock is priced at $100, resulting in a dividend yield of 4% (calculated as $4 divided by $100). If the stock price rises to $120, while the dividend stays at $4, the yield reduces to approximately 3.33% ($4 divided by $120). On the other hand, if the stock price drops to $80, the yield would increase to 5% ($4 divided by $80). This example illustrates the inverse relationship between dividend yield and stock prices, assuming the dividend amount remains constant.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article How To Earn $500 Per Month From Realty Income Stock originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement