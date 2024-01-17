Advertisement
How To Earn $500 Per Month From Shell Stock

shayanboloor@benzinga.com
·3 min read

Looking to supplement your income with Shell (NYSE:SHEL) dividends? Aiming for $500 monthly? Here’s how much you need to invest.

Shell's Financial Snapshot

As of Jan 16, Shell's shares were trading at $62.34. The company, with a market cap of $203 billion experienced a 52-week range between $68.74 and $52.47.

Analyzing Shell's Dividend Payouts

During the third quarter of 2023, Shell announced a dividend of $0.66 per share, a significant increase from $0.25 in the same period of 2022. The total dividends paid from January to September 2023 were $1.90, compared to $1.25 in the previous year.

Investment Calculations for Desired Dividend Earnings

To consistently earn $500 per month from dividends, you’ll need to invest around $142,857, based on Shell's current dividend yield of 4.2%. This calculation is derived from dividing your annual dividend goal ($6,000) by the yield percentage. For a smaller goal of $200 monthly, the investment would be around $57,144.

Fluctuations in Dividend Yields

Let’s take a look at how dividend yield is impacted by stock price movements with a straightforward example. Consider a stock that consistently pays an annual dividend of $4. Initially, the stock is priced at $100, resulting in a dividend yield of 4% (calculated as $4 divided by $100). If the stock price rises to $120, while the dividend stays at $4, the yield reduces to approximately 3.33% ($4 divided by $120). On the other hand, if the stock price drops to $80, the yield would increase to 5% ($4 divided by $80). This example illustrates the inverse relationship between dividend yield and stock prices, assuming the dividend amount remains constant.

Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

This article How To Earn $500 Per Month From Shell Stock originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

