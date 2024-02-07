How To Earn $500 Per Month From AT&T Stock

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) closed at $17.61 at the end of the day's trading session on Feb. 6. In the preceding 52 weeks, the stock price fluctuated between a high of $19.99 and a low of $13.43.

On Jan. 24, the telecom giant released its earnings for the year ending Dec. 31, 2023. During fiscal 2023, the company paid $8.14 billion in dividends to its shareholders, down from $9.86 billion in fiscal 2022.

Based on its current quarterly dividend of $0.2775 per share, the annualized dividend dividend for AT&T is $1.11 per share. Using the stock price at the close on Feb. 6, its dividend yield is 6.30%.

How Can You Earn $500 Per Month As An AT&T Investor?

Assuming that your earnings target is $500 per month or $6,000 annually from AT&T dividends, your estimated investment value would be roughly $95,238, which is 5,408 shares at $17.61 each. However, if you reduce your earnings target to $100 per month, the investment value drops to $19,048 or 1,082 shares.

Using the dividend yield of a stock to calculate the estimated value of investments: To estimate your investment value, you need two key parameters — your desired annual earnings target ($6,000 or $1,200) and the stock's dividend yield, which is 6.30% in this case. So, $6,000 / 0.063 = $95,238 to generate an income of $500 per month, and $1,200 / 0.063 = $19,048 for $100 per month.

You can calculate the dividend yield by dividing the annual dividend payments by the stock's price. It is important to remember that the dividend yield may change on a rolling basis. This is because of fluctuations in stock prices and the company’s dividend policies over time.

If the stock price remains unchanged, its dividend yield will increase when the company raises the dividend value and vice versa. So, the yield is positively correlated with the dividend payouts.

For instance, assume a stock that pays $2 as an annual dividend is priced at $50. Its dividend yield would be $2 / $50 = 4%. If the stock price rises to $60, the dividend yield drops to 3.33% ($2 / $60). A drop in stock price to $40 will have an inverse effect and increase the dividend yield to 5% ($2 / $40).

Disclaimer: This calculation is according to the price per share on Feb. 6 using an annualized dividend. AT&T's stock price at the end of trading on Feb. 6 was $17.61.

