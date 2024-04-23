Earn a big paycheck and live comfortably in Boise. These jobs could earn you $90k yearly

Finding a new job can be a daunting experience, especially if you’re looking to stay local while earning a livable wage for the ever-increasing cost of living in Boise.

However, there are options for job seekers in Boise, and several pay above the amount a single person would need to earn to live comfortably in Boise — $88,733 a year.

The City of Boise is hiring for about two dozen full-time job openings, four of which offer a salary above Idaho’s minimum to live comfortably in the city.

Here are those four full-time jobs with the city that offer full benefits, such as healthcare, paid time off and a 401k.

Senior Construction Project Manager

Posted salary: $97,541 - $108,700 annually

Department: Public Works

Deadline: May 3, 12 p.m.

Summary: This position is responsible for leading medium- to large-sized projects in various areas, including facility construction projects, land lease agreements, housing-related projects, and technology implementations. The senior construction project manager will also create detailed budgets and track spending against approved budgets.

Municipal Utility Manager

Posted salary: $82,347 - $97,772 annually

Department: Public Works

Deadline: May 3, 12 p.m.

Summary: This position will oversee a 30-person team that constructs, maintains, and repairs Boise’s pipelines, lift stations, geothermal energy systems, irrigation, drainage, and flood control facilities.

Police Support Services Manager

Posted salary: $82,347 - $91,785

Department: Police

Deadline: May 13, 12 p.m.

Summary: The support services manager will oversee the support and information functions of the Boise Police Department, working in tandem with the city’s Information Technology Department to ensure that staff have the adequate resources provided to perform their work duties.

Airport Project Manager Environmental

Posted salary: $80,5000 - $90,000

Department: Airport

Deadline: May 1, 12 p.m.

Summary: This position will be responsible for developing and implementing plans, policies and procedures at the Boise Airport that comply with local, state and federal regulations. This includes rules set forth by the Federal Aviation Administration, Environmental EPA, and the Department of Environmental Quality.

