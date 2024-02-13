Earn Passive Income From Government Defense Properties Using This Hack
In an era where financial stability is paramount, exploring avenues for reliable passive income has become increasingly crucial. One often overlooked option is earning dividends from government-operated properties.
Here's how: a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning and managing properties leased to entities that are engaged in priority national security activities.
COPT Defense Properties
COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) owns or has ownership interests in a portfolio of 190 properties consisting of 21.7 million square feet that support key U.S. Government defense installations and defense contractors.
COPT currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.14 and giving its stock a yield of about 4.65% at the time of this writing.
The company has paid a quarterly dividend of at least $0.275 per share since 2012, and had a diluted adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 63.9% in fiscal 2023, meaning its current dividend is sustainable.
Investors should consider COPT a reliable source of passive income.
Image Credit: Harold Mendoza on Unsplash
