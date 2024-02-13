Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 3 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,962.79
    -59.05 (-1.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    38,352.06
    -445.32 (-1.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,714.76
    -227.78 (-1.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,992.45
    -52.81 (-2.58%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.86
    +0.94 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    2,006.80
    -26.20 (-1.29%)
     

  • Silver

    22.15
    -0.62 (-2.71%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0723
    -0.0051 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2790
    +0.1070 (+2.56%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2603
    -0.0026 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.7210
    +1.4220 (+0.95%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    48,497.30
    -1,101.51 (-2.22%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,512.28
    -61.41 (-0.81%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    37,963.97
    +1,066.55 (+2.89%)
     

Earn Passive Income From Government Defense Properties Using This Hack

Joey Solitro
·2 min read

In an era where financial stability is paramount, exploring avenues for reliable passive income has become increasingly crucial. One often overlooked option is earning dividends from government-operated properties.

Here's how: a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in owning and managing properties leased to entities that are engaged in priority national security activities.

COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) owns or has ownership interests in a portfolio of 190 properties consisting of 21.7 million square feet that support key U.S. Government defense installations and defense contractors.

Don't Miss:

COPT currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.285 per share, equating to an annualized dividend of $1.14 and giving its stock a yield of about 4.65% at the time of this writing.

The company has paid a quarterly dividend of at least $0.275 per share since 2012, and had a diluted adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) payout ratio of 63.9% in fiscal 2023, meaning its current dividend is sustainable.

Investors should consider COPT a reliable source of passive income.

Read Next:

Image Credit: Harold Mendoza on Unsplash

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Earn Passive Income From Government Defense Properties Using This Hack originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Advertisement