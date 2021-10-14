U.S. markets close in 57 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,436.72
    +72.92 (+1.67%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,903.38
    +525.57 (+1.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,819.91
    +248.27 (+1.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,273.72
    +31.75 (+1.42%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.42
    +0.98 (+1.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,799.80
    +5.10 (+0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    23.59
    +0.42 (+1.83%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1606
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5190
    -0.0300 (-1.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3681
    +0.0021 (+0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.6690
    +0.4220 (+0.37%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,951.79
    +924.63 (+1.62%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,390.71
    +15.49 (+1.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,207.71
    +65.89 (+0.92%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     

Earnhardt Volkswagen's 2022 VW Taos Offers Big Surprises in a Very Affordable Package

Earnhardt
·3 min read

Earnhardt Volkswagen Gilbert, Arizona

Earnhardt Volkswagen Gilbert, Arizona
Earnhardt Volkswagen Gilbert, Arizona
Earnhardt Volkswagen Gilbert, Arizona

GILBERT, Ariz., Oct. 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2022 Volkswagen Taos is a completely new and original SUV that is adding some surprises to its compact class. With it, VW is debuting one of the first volume-production turbochargers with "Variable Turbine Geometry" (VTG) in North America. In Gilbert, Arizona, consumers can check out this new head-turning SUV at Earnhardt Volkswagen.

The Taos is the first VW of its size and price point in the SUV marketplace. With almost 100 cubic feet of passenger space, the Taos cabin is almost as roomy as the Volkswagen Tiguan. The difference is only 1.6 cubic feet. Furthermore, the Taos claims significant luggage space with 27.9 cubic or 24.9 cubic feet, depending on the drivetrain.

"What I love is how it offers a more spacious interior for families while comparing well to the popular Golf in price," said Earnhardt Volkswagen General Manager Paul Fox. "I foresee many 'small' car shoppers and used car shoppers deciding that this is a better budget buy. The standard trim level is packed with tech, and the SEL trim comes with semi-automated Travel Assist. Truly, this is a lot of SUV for the money."

There are unexpected stylistic perks, too. The dashboard has a distinctive design, including a lower level with soft-touch feel that runs the length of the front row and door panels. Two-tone seats are standard on the S trim. All trims have gray contrast stitching, whether they are CloudTex/cloth combinations or real leather.

A special Turbocharger drives the Taos. The Taos powertrain produces 184 pound-feet of torque with extra low-end push for faster take-offs. The SUV's Variable Turbine Geometry is still rare in North America. This type of turbocharger improves power delivery by providing higher boost pressure.

In the Taos, the fuel/air mixture is harnessed by a 350-bar injection system rather than the typical 200 bar. A map-controlled cooling module controls water flow inside the engine components.

With front-wheel drive, the SUV earns 28 miles per gallon combined. That breaks down to 26 miles per gallon in city driving and 32 miles per gallon on the interstate.

Volkswagen has positioned the Taos to be tech-forward for drivers. Unusual in this class, a Digital Cockpit is standard, and the SEL trim has the advanced 10.25-inch Pro display. Volkswagen Car-Net® telematics system adds Wi-Fi capability, allowing a family to access the internet on the go.

Automatic Post-Collision Braking System, which is exclusive to Volkswagen, is standard. Plus the available IQ.DRIVE® suite adds a capacitive steering wheel and active blind-spot monitoring. Active driver aids include Lane Assist, Front Assist, and Adaptive Cruise Control.

The 2022 Taos is available now at Earnhardt Volkswagen. Shoppers can choose between eight colors, three trim levels, and two drivetrains. Shoppers can even purchase their Taos in an Earnhardt-exclusive digital buying process known as "No Bull Express": quick, convenient, online car-buying.

Media Contact:
Earnhardt Marketing
Email: Press@Earnhardt.com

Related Images






Image 1: Earnhardt Volkswagen Gilbert, Arizona



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • 2 Trends to Watch Following Ford & Honda's September Sales

    Major automakers Ford (NYSE: F) and Honda (NYSE: HMC) both reported their September sales data on the same day, Monday, Oct. 4, and both showed startlingly similar trends. Both naturally showed a big negative effect from the ongoing chip shortage on sales. With manufacturing slowed to a crawl by chip shortages and inventories hollowed out by high demand, Ford's total sales dropped 17.7% year over year for September.

  • ChargePoint: Bringing ICE Age Fleets Into the Electric Future

    In June, ChargePoint (CHPT) launched its fleet services solution, designed to facilitate fleet operators’ migration from using fossil fuels to electric batteries. Needham’s Vikram Bagri believes the fleet electrification market “has vast potential,” and through 2030E, the analyst estimates it represents a ~$3 billion opportunity for the company. By then, ChargePoint could also generate recurring fleet cash flows of up to ~$300 million. Recently, the analyst held a virtual event with some key com

  • Jaguar Land Rover Owner's Stock Soars on $1 Billion EV Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Tata Motors Ltd., the Indian owner of Jaguar Land Rover, surged 20% after the automaker agreed to sell as much as a 15% stake in its electric-vehicle business to a TPG fund and other investors, which valued the unit at $9.1 billion.Most Read from BloombergHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Au

  • Cummins Can Give Tesla a Run for Its Money as an EV Company

    Diesel-engine powerhouse Cummins announced Thursday the production of its 100th battery-electric bus built with a partner.

  • BMW ready for any ban on fossil fuel-burning cars from 2030, CEO says

    Germany's BMW will be ready for any ban on internal combustion engine (ICE) cars from 2030 onwards with an offering of electric vehicles, Chief Executive Officer Oliver Zipse said on Tuesday. The EU has proposed an effective ban on fossil fuel cars from 2035 as part of a broader package of measures to combat global warming. Unlike rivals including Volkswagen and General Motors, BMW has not set an end date for production of ICE cars.

  • Why Nio Stock Jumped Wednesday

    Shares of Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) have had positive momentum for more than a week now, and that has continued today. As of 11 a.m. EDT, Nio shares had gained 3%. Last week, Chinese electric vehicle and battery maker BYD, which is one of Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway portfolio holdings, announced plans to collaborate with a fleet-as-a-service solutions joint venture to deploy up to 5,000 new EVs to fleet managers in the U.S. And yesterday, news came that global EV leader Tesla had produced a record volume of electric vehicles at its Shanghai factory in September, with the majority of those sales remaining in China.

  • Insulate Britain: Fighting breaks out as furious drivers drag protesters from the road

    Fighting broke out at Insulate Britain's latest stunt as protesters were dragged from the road by furious drivers.

  • Amazon Seeks Used Long-Range Cargo Jets Able to Fly From China

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is shopping for used long-range Boeing Co. and Airbus SE cargo planes, according to people familiar with the matter, the latest evidence of the e-commerce giant’s ambitions to move products across borders itself.Most Read from BloombergWhat Comes After GE’s 129 Years of Greenhouse GasHow France Turned the Humble Roundabout Into a Showcase for ArtWhat the Front Line of the U.S. Abortion Fight in Kentucky Looks Like NowArgentina’s 120-Year-Old Cattle Auction Is Leavi

  • Boeing Deals With New Dreamliner Defect Amid Production Problems

    The problem involves certain titanium parts that are weaker than they should be on 787s built over the past three years, the latest production slip-up to delay aircraft deliveries and draw increased U.S. government scrutiny.

  • Car buyers are paying big money for technology they don't use

    J.D. Power released the results of its Tech Experience Index study that measures "how much owners like [in-car] technologies and how many problems they experience with them." For example, owners report to J.D. Power that gesture controls, like those used by BMW (spinning a finger, for instance, can raise or lower the audio volume), don't improve the overall ownership experience. In another example, the study found that 61% of owners claim never having used "in-vehicle digital market technology," while 51% of respondents said they didn't need it.

  • Ford Bronco 4-Door vs Jeep Wrangler Luggage Test | How much cargo space?

    The Ford Bronco 4-Door has 35.6 cubic-feet of cargo space behind its raised back seat when equipped with the hardtop. Now, how does the Bronco 4-Door's cargo capacity compare to its primary competitors? Well, as luck would have it, I've luggage tested all those.

  • More electric pickup trucks are coming to market. The question now is who will buy them?

    Several new electric pickup trucks and SUVs are coming to the market in the next few months, raising hopes they will help tip the scales in favor of electric vehicles by offering people their desired style.

  • Hyundai Motor plans to develop its own chips

    Hyundai Motor is the latest automaker to announce plans to develop its own semiconductor chips in order to reduce reliance on chipmakers, according to the company's global chief operating officer, José Munoz. As car sales fell during the pandemic, automakers paused their orders just as electronics manufacturers began ramping up production, and snapping up the existing supply of chips, to meet the raised demand in laptops and gaming consoles. When consumers started buying vehicles again, automakers were met with a global semiconductor shortage that has led to most OEMs — apart from Tesla and Toyota — idling production lines that caused a dip in car sales.

  • A Rivian Truck Showed Up at Blue Origin Flight. Jeff Bezos Was Driving.

    William Shatner, aka Star Trek's Captain Kirk, is set to launch into space on a Blue Origin rocket. The astronauts took a Rivian truck to the launch site, and Jeff Bezos drove them.

  • Pilot of deadly Santee plane crash remembered by hospital colleagues

    A Yuma cardiologist who died in a plane crash in Santee Monday has been identified as Dr. Sugata Das of Yuma, Arizona.

  • U.S. asks Tesla why it did not recall Autopilot after software changes

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. auto safety regulators asked Tesla Inc why the electric-car maker has not issued a recall to address software updates made to its Autopilot driver-assistance system to improve the vehicles' ability to detect emergency vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) in August opened a formal safety probe into Tesla's Autopilot system in 765,000 U.S. vehicles after a series of crashes involving Tesla models and emergency vehicles. To date, NHTSA has identified 12 crashes that involved Tesla vehicles using the advanced driver-assistance systems and emergency vehicles.

  • U.S. asks Tesla why it didn't file recall after self-driving software update

    The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) questioned Tesla in a letter Wednesday on why the company did not file a recall when it updated the self-driving software for some of its vehicle models last month.Why it matters: Federal law requires automakers to submit a recall when they issue an "over-the-air" update that mitigates a defect that poses an unreasonable risk to drivers.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTh

  • Flying taxis to take to the sky in mid-2020s, says UK's Vertical Aerospace

    Fed up with traffic jams? That's the vision of Stephen Fitzpatrick, founder and CEO of Britain's Vertical Aerospace, which is set to raise $394 million in a merger with a blank-cheque New York-listed company, and who says his aircraft will be flying by the mid-2020s. American Airlines, aircraft lessor Avolon, engineers Honeywell and Rolls-Royce, as well as Microsoft’s M12 unit are investing in the merger, which is expected to complete by the end of the year.

  • Why Is The 2JZ Engine So Strong? This Breakdown Shows Why

    The 2JZ engine has a cult following, but does it deserve it? Yes

  • Jay Leno stunned by new GMC Hummer EV test drive: ‘It just makes me laugh’

    The all-new GMC Hummer EV was put through its paces on Wednesday’s Jay Leno’s Garage. General Motor design engineer Al Oppenheiser let Leno take a pre-production prototype off-roading and the former Tonight Show host was very impressed. The massive electrical vehicle features a powerful 1,000 horsepower, zero-emission engine and boasts a remarkable 350-mile range on a single charge. The Infinity Roof system allows owners to remove the majority of the roof for spectacular visibility. And whatever you can’t see out the window you can probably view through one of the 18 onboard cameras, which provide the driver with a full view of the undercarriage. “I know. It's amazing how effortless it feels, it just makes me laugh” said Leno while driving it. “”It just makes some big old diesel thing just seem so obsolete. You know, the torque of this is what really makes me smile. It's just so incredibly powerful.” Leno was also very impressed with the Crabwalk feature, which is the latest technology in four-wheel steering. “If the Hummer encounters an impassable object like, say, a boulder, Crabwalk can engage all four wheels to turn in the same direction up to 10 degrees while the vehicle's body stays straight,” Leno explained. “This allows the entire vehicle to easily maneuver around it and keep on going.” While a capable off-roader, General Motors original H2 Hummer only averaged and estimated 12 mpg. It ceased production in 2009 when the company went bankrupt. However, Leno thinks this new environmentally friendly version should make everyone happy. “It's actually faster, it has more power, it's quieter,” Leno said. “There's no place where the gas vehicle beats it. This wins on all points, which is what I find fascinating.”