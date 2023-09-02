Earnings Update: Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART) Just Reported Its Full-Year Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Investors in Airtasker Limited (ASX:ART) had a good week, as its shares rose 5.0% to close at AU$0.21 following the release of its full-year results. The results don't look great, especially considering that statutory losses grew 28% toAU$0.029 per share. Revenues of AU$44m did beat expectations by 2.8%, but it looks like a bit of a cold comfort. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Airtasker after the latest results.

After the latest results, the three analysts covering Airtasker are now predicting revenues of AU$48.4m in 2024. If met, this would reflect a notable 8.8% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to greatly reduce in the near future, narrowing 55% to AU$0.013. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of AU$48.1m and losses of AU$0.015 per share in 2024. Although the revenue estimates have not really changed Airtasker'sfuture looks a little different to the past, with a favorable reduction in the loss per share forecasts in particular.

The average price target held steady at AU$0.29, seeming to indicate that business is performing in line with expectations. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Airtasker analyst has a price target of AU$0.53 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at AU$0.10. With such a wide range in price targets, analysts are almost certainly betting on widely divergent outcomes in the underlying business. As a result it might not be a great idea to make decisions based on the consensus price target, which is after all just an average of this wide range of estimates.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Airtasker's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 8.8% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 27% p.a. growth over the last three years. Compare this to the 16 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it looks like Airtasker is forecast to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at AU$0.29, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Airtasker going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

