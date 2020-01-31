After earnings, Amazon joins the $1T club as Alphabet dips out

American tech companies almost did something neat today before messing it up.

After reporting earnings yesterday, Amazon's shares shot higher this morning, pushing the company's value north of $1 trillion. Its growth and profits proved toothsome to the investing classes, bolstering the Seattle area's tech pedigree by adding a second trillion-dollar business to its rolls.

Microsoft and Apple, also flush after reporting their own well-received earnings, are also worth north of $1 trillion apiece. Amazon's ascension would have brought the group of trillion-dollar American tech shops to four, if Alphabet hadn't gone and spoiled the fun.

Here's the chart, on which you can spot Alphabet's dip back under the $1,000 billion mark:

MSFT Market Cap Chart More

So close, right?

Perhaps Google and its cadre of money-losing subsidiaries will manage to skate back over $1 trillion today, leaving only little Facebook out of the Cool Kid Clubhouse.

Get it together, Zuck! A billion dollars isn't cool. You know what is? Being yet another trillion-dollar tech company. Gosh.