Earnings Update: Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Just Reported Its Third-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

The quarterly results for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) were released last week, making it a good time to revisit its performance. Revenues of €2.8m crushed expectations, although expenses also blew out, with the company reporting a statutory loss per share of €2.31, 44% bigger than analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Check out our latest analysis for Ascendis Pharma

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Ascendis Pharma's ten analysts is for revenues of €56.4m in 2021, which would reflect a major 532% improvement in sales compared to the last 12 months. Losses are expected to be contained, narrowing 19% from last year to €5.96. Before this latest report, the consensus had been expecting revenues of €56.9m and €6.58 per share in losses. So there seems to have been a moderate uplift in analyst sentiment with the latest consensus release, given the upgrade to loss per share forecasts for next year.

There's been no major changes to the consensus price target of €160, suggesting that reduced loss estimates are not enough to have a long-term positive impact on the stock's valuation. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Ascendis Pharma at €213 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €166. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Ascendis Pharma's past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that Ascendis Pharma's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5x revenue growth noticeably faster than its historical growth of 21%p.a. over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 21% next year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Ascendis Pharma is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at €160, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Ascendis Pharma. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Ascendis Pharma going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here..

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ascendis Pharma that you should be aware of.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team@simplywallst.com.

  • 7 Value Stocks That Could Make You the Next Warren Buffett

    Value and growth investing are important concepts for investors. If you are value-oriented, you usually seek out underpriced value stocks that have recently fallen out of favor. On the other hand, if you are growth-oriented, you seek out businesses with high revenue, earnings or cash flow growth. Market professionals and academics constantly debate whether value investing or growth investing is more profitable. At the end of the day, though, many people concur that a diversified portfolio with both offers the strongest results in the long run. For this article, though, I will focus on the value side of investing.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips You probably know Warren Buffett as one of the most prominent value investors of all time. In 1965, Buffett took ownership of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A, NYSE:BRK.B), a struggling group of textile firms. Now it has the highest stock price ever, at $336,00 per share. So, investors would do well to look for their own value propositions. Research led by Kewei Hou of the National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) highlights where to start: “The basic philosophy [of value investing] is to invest in undervalued securities that are selling well below the intrinsic value. The intrinsic value of a security is in turn the value that can be justified by the issuing firm’s earnings, dividends, assets, and other financial statement information.” Of course, not every cheap stock offers value. Therefore, investors need to examine shares thoroughly when looking for a long-term play. Those stocks tend to be established businesses with steady growth, earnings and cash flows. Many also pay dividends. What’s more, a value stock’s recent decline in price is often short-term — a reaction to an earnings miss or the departure of a CEO. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season So, with all that said, here are seven value stocks to consider closely in November: Albertsons (NYSE:ACI) AT&T (NYSE:T) Beazer Homes (NYSE:BZH) Centene (NYSE:CNC) Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOOV) Value Stocks to Buy: Albertsons (ACI) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $12.91 – $16.50Dividend Yield: 2.6%YTD change: – 2.1% Headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Albertsons is a leading grocery chain in the United States. The company currently has over 2,250 stores across 35 states and the District of Columbia. Additionally, over 1,700 of these stores have in-store pharmacies. The company even operates about 400 fuel stations. In fact, you’ve probably shopped at an Albertsons location before — they include brands like Safeway and Shaw’s, among others. The company also owns the meal-kit company Plated. Over the past several months, management has been working hard to ramp up its e-commerce presence, too. Right now, Albertsons ranks 55 on the Fortune 500 list. In late October, Albertsons released results for its second quarter. Revenue of $15.8 billion meant an increase of 11.2% year-0ver-year (YOY). The gross profit margin also increased to 29%, up slightly from Q2 of 2019. Investors were also pleased to see adjusted net income of over $356 million. That amounted to 60 cents per share. A year ago, the metrics had been just over $99 million at 17 cents per share. Now ACI stock’s forward price-to-earnings (P/E) and price-to-sales (P/S) ratios are 9.37 and 0.11, respectively. And the company just went public this year. So, watch this pick of the value stocks — its shares deserve to be on any investor’s radar. AT&T (T) Source: Jonathan Weiss/Shutterstock 52-week range: $26.08 – $39.70Dividend Yield: 7.2%YTD change: – 26.75% Of course, AT&T needs little introduction. The multinational conglomerate offers diversified services in media, entertainment, telecommunications and technology. That alone makes it stand out against other value stocks. However, it has been a difficult year for AT&T. The pandemic meant the closure of movie theaters, the cancellation of many revenue-raking sports events and more. Naturally, that hurt T stock. But in October, the company released Q3 results which showed some promising bright sides. Revenue of $42.3 billion topped estimates and free cash flow was $8.3 billion. Only AT&T’s adjusted earnings per share (EPS) came in at 76 cents, down from 94 cents a year ago. Management blamed the decline on Covid-19. Despite the EPS disappointment, though, analysts were pleased to hear that the company netted 645,000 new phone subscribers on recurring monthly bills. In the United States, the group also totaled 38 million subscribers for both HBO and HBO Max, beating its year-end goal of 36 million. What’s more, HBO’s global subscriber numbers now stand at 57 million. About the results, CEO John Stankey said: “Our strong cash flow in the quarter positions us to continue investing in our growth areas and pay down debt. We now expect 2020 free cash flow of $26 billion or higher with a full-year dividend payout ratio in the high 50s%.” 7 Solar Stocks to Buy for Biden's Green Wave Currently, AT&T stocks’ forward P/E and P/S ratios are 8.94 and 1.19. Needless to say, passive-income-seeking investors will likely find value in this company’s shares. Beazer Homes (BZH) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $4.39 – $17.23Dividend Yield: N/AYTD change: 2.2% A residential homebuilder based in Atlanta, Beazer Homes is the next on my list of value stocks. You may be familiar with the homes sold under its Beazer, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. BZH stock has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1994. The company announced its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2020 back in July. Homebuilding revenue hit over $532 million, up 10.4% YOY. Additionally, Beazer’s net income for operations came in at $15.3 million, compared to $11.6 million a year ago. Investors noted that the company’s balance sheet was strong with ample liquidity. In late September, management also released preliminary operating results for Q4. New orders for the first two months of the company’s fiscal fourth-quarter were up 37% YOY. Right now, Beazer’s forward P/E is 2.44 and its P/S ratio is 0.18. Given its solid financials, potential investors should study the metrics and consider putting new capital into BZH stock. Centene (CNC) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $43.96 – $74.70Dividend Yield: N/AYTD change: 9.53% Centene is a health plan provider focusing on government-sponsored healthcare programs like Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act (ACA), and military plans. Over the years, the company has been growing both organically and through acquisitions. In fact, it now ranks 42 on the Fortune 500 list, making it one of the more notable value stocks. Centene released its Q3 results in late October. Revenue came at a little over $29.1 billion, showing a 53% growth YOY. Adjusted diluted EPS was $1.26. A year ago, that figure had been 96 cents. On top of that, CNC’s managed care memberships grew to 25.2 million, representing a 65% increase YOY. Obviously, the pandemic has been a huge contributor to membership growth. 9 Gold Stocks to Buy as Uncertainty Clouds the Election Currently, CNC stock has forward P/E and P/S ratios of 12.29 and 0.36, respectively. What’s more, with a new administration coming into the White House, shares of this healthcare insurer will probably get more favorable attention in the near future. Investors should take note. Ingredion (INGR) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $59.11 – $99.51Dividend Yield: 3.5%YTD change: – 21.5% Next on my list of value stocks is Ingredion, a supplier of — you guessed it — ingredients. Headquartered in Illinois, the company has businesses in the food, beverage, brewing, and biopharma industries. In some ways, Ingredion is really a jack of all trades. The global manufacturer takes raw materials such as fruits, vegetables and grains and turns them into value-added ingredients with uses across multiple industries. Ingredion released Q3 metrics in early November. Net sales of $1.5 billion meant a decline of 5% YOY and net income was over $92 million or $1.37 per share. A year ago, the numbers were $99 million or $1.48 per share. Management noted that this “decrease was driven by foreign exchange impacts in South America and sales volume declines in North America.” However, CEO Jim Zallie also said in the release that, “Reported and adjusted operating income were up 35% and 41%, respectively, from the second quarter. Our intense focus on servicing customers and operational execution, enabled us to deliver year-over-year profit growth in most of our regions.” INGR stock’s forward P/E and P/S ratios are 11.42 and 0.82. As such, value investors should look to buy the dips in the company’s shares. With a Covid-19 vaccine on the horizon, the coming months will likely see an ease of restrictions and increased consumer activity out-of-home. That means there’s potential upside for the stock. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (EFV) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $30.26 – $50.95Dividend Yield: 3.7%YTD change: – 10.9%Expense ratio: 0.39%, or $39 per $10,000 invested annually Our next discussion in my list of value stocks centers around an exchange-traded fund (ETF) — the iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF. This ETF has an overseas focus. It provides access to a range of businesses in Europe, Australia, Asia, and the Far East that fund managers regard as undervalued. The fund started trading in 2005. EFV — which has 546 holdings — tracks the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The top 10 holdings make up a little over 15% of its net assets of $5.39 billion. Heading the list of businesses in the fund are Switzerland-based biopharma giant Novartis (NYSE:NVS), Japanese car manufacturer Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) and the French health group Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY). With names like that attached to the ETF, investors should be comforted. 7 A-Rated Stocks To Buy That Are All-Weather Winners What’s more, EFV stock’s average trailing P/E and P/B stand at 14.53 and 0.94, respectively. So, those value investors who are thinking about diversifying outside of the U.S may want to keep an eye on this fund. Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares (VOOV) Source: Shutterstock 52-week range: $78.30 – $127.43Dividend Yield: 2.6%YTD change: – 5.89%Expense ratio: 0.1% My final choice for this list of value stocks is another ETF, the Vanguard S&P 500 Value Index Fund ETF Shares. The fund gives access to 391 value companies within the S&P 500 and started trading in 2010. What makes VOOV interesting? The top 10 holdings of the ETF make up over 20% of net assets of $ 1.4 billion. These include Warren Buffet’s own Berkshire Hathaway, UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) — all top names in their fields. VOOV stock’s trailing P/E and P/B stand at 19.02 and 1.97. Naturally, the ETF carries a lot of promise. But given the recent increase in broader markets, potential long-term investors may want to wait for a short-term decline before entering the fund. On the date of publication, Tezcan Gecgil held both long and short positions in ACI stock. Tezcan Gecgil has worked in investment management for over two decades in the U.S. and U.K. In addition to formal higher education in the field, she has also completed all 3 levels of the Chartered Market Technician (CMT) examination. Her passion is for options trading based on technical analysis of fundamentally strong companies. She especially enjoys setting up weekly covered calls for income generation. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Value Stocks That Could Make You the Next Warren Buffett appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Barron's Picks And Pans: Alibaba, Intel, Target, Visa And More

    * This weekend's Barron's cover offers a low-risk strategy for investors optimistic about an ecomomic recovery. * Other featured articles discuss what a COVID-19 vaccine would mean for the stock market and how it could shake up the pharmaceutical industry. * Also, the prospects for semiconductor stocks, a leading retailer, a financial services giant and more."A Low-Risk Strategy for Those Optimistic About a Recovery" by Daren Fonda suggests that small companies typically outperform over the long term, even more so at the beginning of an economic rebound. With a coronavirus vaccine on the horizon, Barron's believes Acme United Corporation (NYSE: ACU) is among the small cap stocks worth a look.Max A. Cherney's "Intel Can Shine Again" looks at how repeated manufacturing delays have dented the reputation of chip giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC). In addition, Apple now has ditched Intel's products. Discover why Barron's thinks the stock is down but not out.In "A Covid Vaccine Is Coming. Here's What It Means for the Stock Market," Andrew Bary makes the case that after years of disappointment, a rotation into value-oriented investments from growth could gain traction. See why the likes of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE: GOLD) could be poised to climb as well.Semiconductor demand is surging, even as mergers reshape the industry. So says "5 Semiconductor Stocks With Stellar Prospects" by Leslie P. Norton. Find out how to play the next growth spurt and whether NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ: TER) are among the bargains now.In Bill Alpert's "Covid Vaccine Could Be a Drug Industry Game Changer," see how promising vaccine news lifted hopes that mRNA technology would be validated and speed other products to market. Find out what could this mean for AstraZeneca plc (NYSE: AZN), GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) and others."Target Is Booming During the Pandemic. Why the Stock Still Looks Undervalued" by Teresa Rivas discusses why, even though Target Corporation (NASDAQ: TGT) is classified as a big-box retailer, these days it looks more like a department store than any department store. Plus, what to expect from this week's earnings report.See also: Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And MoreCheck out how Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), the biggest pure play bet on memory chips, also could be a play on multiple hot themes, including 5G, electric vehicles, data center growth and even the end of the pandemic. This, according to Eric J. Savitz's "It's Time to Put Aside the Bad Memories of Micron's Stock."In "Pandemic or Not, Visa Remains a Growth Stock Stalking Its Biggest Rival, Cash," Jack Hough focuses on how, despite reduced spending during the pandemic, Visa Inc (NYSE: V) has seen greater adoption as consumers eschew cash. That should pay dividends after the crisis is over, according to this article.Reshma Kapadia's "Alibaba Joins the Ranks of Internet Giants Scorched by Regulators" says China has joined the United States and Europe in scrutinizing the big internet platforms whose shares have soared amid the pandemic. It talks about the case of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE: BABA) and the blow that befell its fintech affiliate, Ant Group.Also in this week's Barron's: * What is next for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau * Why the U.S. election bodes well for tech * Why to expect more ESG activism and SPACs in 2021 * Whether investors can predict special dividends * How to play the value stock boomlet while it lasts * Whether the stock market needs tech to hit new records * ETFs poised to benefit from a retail rebound * What the end of Moore's law means for investors and the economy * Why the $9 billion U.S. Postal Service loss matters * What to expect from the coming retail earnings reportsAt the time of this writing, the author had no position in the mentioned equities.Keep up with all the latest breaking news and trading ideas by following Benzinga on Twitter.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Last Week's Notable Insider Buys: Kraft, IBM, Vertex And More * Benzinga's Bulls And Bears Of The Week: Apple, Disney, Tesla And More(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Simon Property gives up on four struggling malls. Why more could follow

    The largest retail REIT and mall owner in the U.S. is giving lenders on several of its shopping centers an early Christmas present: the keys back.

  • Many boomers still own too much stock: Fidelity

    According to Fidelity, many of its boomer 401(k) and IRA holders saving for retirement hold way too much stock for their age profile.

  • Largest U.S. Pension Bought Up EV Stocks Nikola and NIO, and Zoom

    Calpers loaded up on more Nikola and NIO shares in the third quarter, and doubled its investment in videoconferencing stock Zoom. It also edged up a position in Tesla.

  • Costco selling $17.5K private jet membership that lasts 1 year

    Costco sells a one-year membership to Wheels Up, a private aviation company, for $17,499.99.

  • Why 5 U.S. Cannabis Stocks Will Outperform Amid Federal Ban

    Lower-valued American cannabis stocks are set to outperform their Canadian rivals as U.S. legal pot sales outpace those north of the border.

  • Stock Market Rally At Highs, With Google, JD.com, Moderna Coronavirus Vaccine In Focus; What You Should By Monday

    The stock market is at highs, but which sectors will lead? Google is in a rare stock in buy zone now. JD.com earnings and Moderna coronavirus vaccine news loom.

  • Biden's 'noble' plan for Social Security wouldn't solve all funding problems

    As President-Elect Joe Biden prepares for his first year in office, he’ll have to grapple with the future funding problems facing Social Security and how to insure financial security for older Americans.

  • Chinese Electric Car Stocks Rally Comes To Screeching Halt As Short Seller Warns

    The huge rally in China electric car stocks came to a screeching halt Friday after short seller Citron Research targeted Nio.

  • 7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy with the Election Behind Us

    Snowflakes. Soy boys. And other pejoratives, many of which are unrepeatable in polite company. These are some of the lesser grievances that liberals have had to endure during the four years of the Trump administration. Barring unlikely and bizarre circumstances, President-elect Joe Biden will take over the White House, leading to much joy among the left. In this exuberance, it’s tempting to configure your long-term stocks to buy based on the election results. However, that would not be the wisest course of action. Don’t get me wrong — the transition to Democrats taking control of the executive office is wildly significant. As CNN reported, Biden plans to issue executive actions that will undo outgoing President Trump’s policies. Among them, controversial issues such as immigration reform will be top on the list. With such promised large-scale changes, of course it will have an impact on long-term stocks. But it’s important to not get myopic. Although you might want to direct your long-term stocks toward companies that will largely benefit from Democratic rule and avoid those that perform better under Republican stewardship, Biden probably won’t have full control of government. Even if he did, the Democrats can’t afford to alienate Americans who did not vote for the former Vice President.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips To be fair to Trump’s non-stop accusations of voter fraud, the electoral race was tight. Despite the federal government’s poor handling of the novel coronavirus pandemic, Trump still won over several million voters across all demographics, largely due to his economic policy strengths. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season So, don’t buy into exclusively politically motivated narratives. Instead, for strategic portfolio allocation, consider companies that will do well irrespective of who’s in office. Based on large secular trends, these long-term stocks to buy should have an extended pathway to profitability. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Disney (NYSE:DIS) Costco (NASDAQ:COST) PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Ford (NYSE:F) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) Finally, a word of advice that’s not financially related. Nothing is as bad as it seems nor is it as great as it seems. Besides, if Biden wants to make his stay in the White House last longer than four years, he’s got some compromising to do. Therefore, approach these long-term stocks to buy agnostically. Long-Term Stocks to Buy: Amazon (AMZN) Source: Sundry Photography / Shutterstock.com Under ordinary circumstances, the concept of Amazon being a leading candidate among long-term stocks to buy is almost sacrosanct. For one thing, you can look at the incredible resilience of AMZN stock over the years. Despite many bumps and bruises, against all manners of accusations of antitrust behaviors, the e-commerce giant has continued to forge ahead. It’s the disrupter that is often the bane of small businesses, yet it’s our disrupter. Recently, though, Amazon’s status as the pinnacle of capitalistic success has put it in hot water. Sure, the company’s CEO Jeff Bezos may have clashed with President Trump. It’s no secret who Bezos supports. But just because Biden is in office doesn’t mean it’s clear skies ahead for AMZN stock. No, Biden must answer to the Democrats. Traditionally, the left has championed workers’ causes, including unionization, which isn’t favorable to Amazon.com. So, does that mean investors should axe Amazon from their list of long-term stocks to buy? Not at all. Indeed, when you look at the growing prominence of e-commerce, Amazon plays a pivotal role. No matter who’s calling the shots, AMZN will remain a force to be reckoned with. Disney (DIS) Source: chrisdorney.Shutterstock.com Although the cruise ship and airliner industries arguably represent the face of suffering from the novel coronavirus, Disney has been one of the most deeply impacted names among long-term stocks. After all, people travel from all over the world to attend its vast theme park empire. In addition, the disruption to Hollywood hurt Disney’s pocket badly, making DIS stock a questionable investment. Therefore, it’s no surprise that encouraging developments from Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) on the coronavirus vaccine front gave the Magic Kingdom a much-needed boost. Should a vaccine provide a viable solution, high-contact businesses could once again flourish, particularly from pent-up demand. Further, the return of theme parks is going to be vital for many local economies as Disney was forced to lay off tens of thousands of employees. But should the coronavirus worsen — or an even scarier proposition, another pandemic arises in the near future — Disney has unlocked the key to its potential success. From the company’s Star Wars franchise was derived The Mandalorian, which has been a runaway success. But not many lay observers know that the production team filmed half the scenes in an ultra-advanced semicircular LED-based studio, which allows for real-time visualization that’s far superior to greenscreen technology. 7 Battery Stocks That Hold the Keys to Next-Gen Innovations In addition to the actors’ benefit, this LED system allows Disney to film in its own cocoon, sheltered from the outside world. That means the company can produce content even during a severe pandemic, which is a huge catalyst for DIS stock. Costco (COST) Source: ilzesgimene / Shutterstock.com During the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of Americans rushed to their local Costco stores to pile up on the essentials. Cynically, the demand was great for the warehouse retailer on one hand because the company experienced Black Friday-like crowds every day. Of course, not all Costco members abided by the mitigation protocols, which made for interesting viewing on social media. Now, the U.S. is again making Covid-19-related headlines for all the wrong reasons. Recently, data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that on Nov. 6, new daily infections hit just under 133,000 cases. At time of writing, the seven-day moving average has breached the 100,000 case level. That is simply wild, which suggests that we could see greater demand for COST stock. However, I’m not interested in Costco simply as a play on the pandemic. While the numbers look bad, there is an argument to be made that people are getting used to the crisis. Further, with Biden at the White House, it’s possible that more folks will take the health crisis seriously. No, my interest in COST stock is that the underlying company caters to the well off. If we have a K-shaped recovery, this is one of the names that should belong in your list of long-term stocks to buy. PayPal (PYPL) Source: JHVEPhoto / Shutterstock.com Another company among long-term stocks that has direct exposure to the Covid-19 pandemic, PayPal has seen its profile rise as people added one more reason to avoid cash: potentially, handling physical money could result in higher risk for coronavirus transmission. To be clear, we don’t know precisely how long the coronavirus sticks to surfaces such as paper money. However, this is more of a common-sense approach. Cash is germ friendly so unless we’re Scrooge McDuck, we shouldn’t be handling it too often. Still, this is just a one-dimensional factor for PYPL stock. I say this because whether we’re dealing with a pandemic or not, society is increasingly becoming cashless. Sure, there is the odd cash-only business that is still viable, such as your neighborhood pizzeria. But with digitalization comes multiple contactless payment options. At a certain point, you’d imagine that such business luddites will eventually go out of business if they don’t adapt. 10 Cheap Stocks to Buy in November Under $10 Further, PYPL stock is a compelling opportunity because of how the underlying company addresses the unbanked and underbanked communities. Lack of access to the financial system is a detriment to our connected ecosystem. Thus, PayPal is doing some social good by helping to even the playing field. Ford (F) Source: Proxima Studio / Shutterstock.com Prior to the election when the opinion polls showed Biden having a consistent lead over President Trump, many investors had the same idea regarding long-term stocks to buy: pivot to companies that have strong clean energy implications. For many, that meant piling into electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). To be sure, TSLA has absolutely dominated the markets. But in my view, this dominance also leaves the door open for Ford. True, American car companies have been languishing for years. However, Ford made a strong push to EVs with the Mustang Mach-E. Granted, automotive enthusiasts didn’t care for an SUV wearing the iconic Mustang badge. Still, demographic and consumer trends indicated that two-door pony cars were on their last legs. For F stock, the electric SUV just made business sense. Over the long run, I believe Ford can capture significant market share from Tesla. After all, Ford is a car company first. They’ve been in the business for a long time and understand what motivates the automotive market. Further, the Ford dealership and service center empire is vast, providing superior support for customers. If you love contrarian thinking, you may want to give F stock a good look. Nvidia (NVDA) Source: Steve Lagreca / Shutterstock.com One of the true no-brainer investments among long-term stocks, Nvidia offers extensive exposure to relevant markets. First and foremost, the company is renowned for its advanced graphics processors, powering some of the most groundbreaking video game systems. For those that are not familiar with the industry, video games have transitioned from niche consumer segment into a mainstream giant. As the coronavirus disruption demonstrated, games are no longer just for entertainment purposes. For example, racing simulators help Formula 1 drivers acclimate to tracks with which they’re not familiar. That has been even more crucial this year due to global shutdowns of live sporting events. Additionally, Nvidia powers the future through various artificial intelligence and deep learning technologies. An area of increasing competitiveness is autonomous driving. With so many players, it’s difficult to know which one will emerge victorious. But the underlying platforms will require advanced processors, which should boost demand for NVDA stock. 7 Penny Stocks That Are Ready to Take Off Finally, connectivity solutions will pave the way for smart city infrastructures. Again, Nvidia finds itself as one of the leaders in this space, a market which will likely only grow in importance. Therefore, if you’re not worried about day-to-day price swings, keep NVDA stock in your drawer. Brookfield Renewable Partners (BEP) Source: IgorGolovniov / Shutterstock.com Joe Biden is hardly what you would call a perfect candidate. Although he has proven himself to be mentally fit, at his age, cobwebs have inevitably developed. And they’ve come out at some inopportune times. For instance, during the second and last presidential debate, President Trump hit him hard on his confused stance on fracking and other environmental issues. Nevertheless, as I mentioned earlier, Biden must answer to the Democrats. Consistently, the party has pushed issues such as addressing climate change. Therefore, one of the logical long-term stocks to buy is Brookfield Renewable Partners. Clearly, Biden would not be popular within his own party if he broke rank and decided to go all fossil fuel on everybody. Not surprisingly, BEP stock has put on a tremendous performance this year, gaining nearly 58% year-to-date. Further, the raging wildfires we suffered this year raises the importance of sustainability, which should bolster Brookfield. But I don’t see BEP stock as being a catalyst levered exclusively to Democrats. The reality is that younger people care deeply about the environment. Therefore, the next generation of Republican leaders can’t afford to alienate whole swathes of voters. Ultimately, that’s great news for Brookfield and other sustainability oriented companies. On the date of publication, Josh Enomoto held a long position in F stock. A former senior business analyst for Sony Electronics, Josh Enomoto has helped broker major contracts with Fortune Global 500 companies. Over the past several years, he has delivered unique, critical insights for the investment markets, as well as various other industries including legal, construction management, and healthcare. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy with the Election Behind Us appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Elon Musk says he likely has 'moderate case of COVID'

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk says he "most likely" has COVID-19.What Happened: Musk on Saturday tweeted that he has cold-like symptoms, leading him to believe it probably is COVID-19. He described it as a "moderate case."> Am getting wildly different results from different labs, but most likely I have a moderate case of covid. My symptoms are that of a minor cold, which is no surprise, since a coronavirus is a type of cold.> > -- Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 14, 2020Criticism of Testing: This follows his calling out tests as "bogus" after testing positive in two tests and negative in two others. He said Friday that the rapid antigen tests came from Becton Dickinson and Co. (NYSE: BDX). Benzinga's Take: Musk has weathered stressful challenges before, many of them arguably more daunting than this. As a high-flying executive with access to top-notch health care, he'll almost certainly be back to work in top form very quickly.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * V-Shaped Recovery Looking More Likely As Corporate Profits Show Resilience(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 10%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Markets continued their upward trend this week, gaining ground since the November 3 vote. There is an optimistic view that politics will settle into a more normal pattern with a new Administration. Even so, investors have been wary this past autumn – as there is plenty to be wary about. The coronavirus has started a comeback with the advent of cooler weather, and the political uncertainty that surrounded the election has left the status of further economic stimulus packages in limbo.It’s times like these that investors start taking a renewed interest in dividend stocks. These are the classic defensive stocks, and for good reason: a reliable dividend keeps the income flowing, no matter what the markets do. Wall Street analysts have chimed in – and they are recommending high-yield dividend stocks for investors looking to find protection for their portfolio. Here, we’ll take a look at three stocks that fit a profile: a Strong Buy rating from the analyst community, and a dividend yield that gives at least 10%.Stellus Capital (SCM)Stellus Capital offers capital solutions (read: debt financing) for companies in the lower mid-market range. These are companies that may have difficulty accessing capital through large banks; Stellus shoulders the higher risk as an investment opportunity. The capital company’s portfolio includes 67 companies, $1.6 billion in assets under management, and over $6 billion in total funds invested.Stellus has been raising its dividend payment this year. The next dividend has already been declared for December, and shows an effective increase to 31 cents per common share. This comes from combining the regular 25 cent payment with a special 6-cent dividend, and after the company paid out 25 cents per share in the previous two quarters. Counting the regular dividend, the payment annualizes to $1 per common share, and gives a yield of 10.91%.Writing from Raymond James, analyst Robert Dodd says, “Core earnings covered the base dividend in 3Q20, and a strong spillover position should cushion the dividend in 2021. We continue to view the risk /reward attractively."The analyst added, "The SCM pipeline looks robust, with ~10 portfolio companies going through various stages of due diligence. Repayments in 4Q20 could be as high as $30M - with a modest positive impact to NAV from exits above fair value marks at 3Q20.”To this end, Dodd rates SCM shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) along with a $11 price target. This figure implies a 17% upside from current levels. (To watch Dodd’s track record, click here)Overall, Stellus’ Strong Buy analyst consensus rating is based on 4 reviews, including 3 Buys and 1 Hold. The stock is selling for $9.43 and its average price target of $10.17 suggests it has a one-year upside potential of ~8%. (See SCM stock analysis on TipRanks)WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)Next up is WhiteHorse Finance, another BDC. WhiteHorse’s focus is on small-cap companies, valued at $50 million to $350 million, and WHF’s investments are typically in the $10 million to $50 million range. WhiteHorse’s portfolio totals more than $595 million.A better outlook for the future, based on earnings recovery, has given a firm foundation to dividend payments, and WhiteHorse has kept up its 35.5 cents regular dividend. Combined with a 12.5 cent special dividend, this makes the most recent payment 48 cents per common share. The yield is a sky-high 12.29%.Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski is upbeat about WhiteHorse, noting “WHF reported 3Q20 core net investment income (NII) of $0.38/share versus our $0.32 estimate and consensus' $0.29E. The bottom line was boosted by an interest recovery, but what encouraged us most was both growth and improvement in asset quality. $58.3M of funding activity was only partially offset by only $26.5M of repayments, driving ~8.8% linked-quarter growth in investments alongside mark appreciation."The 5-star analyst added, "Management seemed optimistic about the outlook for loan growth, saying that it was perhaps the best environment they had seen since 2012–2013, and they clearly have the capacity to put capital to work. The current gross leverage of 0.94x (and net 0.87x) sits below management's 1.00–1.25x target leverage, leaving ample room for growth in coming quarters amidst a strong investment pipeline."As a result, Kotowski gives the stock an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, and his $15 price target implies a robust 29% upside for the year ahead. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here)Overall, WhiteHorse has a unanimous Strong Buy analyst consensus rating, with 3 buy-side reviews on record. The stock is currently priced at $11.65 and its $13.25 average price target suggests it has a one-year upside of 14%. (See WHF stock analysis on TipRanks)Capital Southwest Corporation (CSWC)Last but not least is Capital Southwest, another Texas-based company in the business development sector. CSWC focuses on lending and credit options for mid-market companies. Capital Southwest boasts a portfolio featuring $664 million invested into 69 companies, and has over $150 million in liquidity available.Revenues have been recovering since going negative in Q1, at the height of the corona crisis. Sequential gains in both Q1 and Q2 have brought quarterly revenues to $21 million, while earnings in Q3 showed a strong spike to 45 cents per share, the highest value in over two years.Rising earnings have allowed Capital Southwest to keep up its history of reliable dividend payments. The company raised its dividend going into 2020, and has maintained the 51-cent payment all year. The 10.5% yield is more than 4x higher than the average found among financial sector peer companies, bringing CSWC to the attention of dividend investors.Among CSWC's fans is JMP analyst Devin Ryan, who rates the stock a Buy and gives it a $17 price target. (To watch Ryan's track record, click here)"Overall, we think results for the quarter were strong and that Capital Southwest is one of the most attractive ways to gain exposure to lower-middle-market direct originations. We highlight improving credit quality, strong portfolio growth, a solid pipeline of deal flow, sustainable core/supplemental dividends and management’s focus on expenses as reasons we think the stock is positioned to outperform," Ryan opined.All in all, CSWC has a Strong Buy rating from the analyst consensus, with 3 recent Buy reviews and 1 Hold. Shares have an average price target of $15.67, which is almost flat compared to the current trading price. The real return here is in the dividend. (See CSWC stock analysis at TipRanks)

  • Should You Let Your 401(k) Be Managed by Vanguard?

    Find out if Vanguard’s reputation and track record as a 401(k) plan provider is as stellar as its reputation and track record as a fund provider.

  • These Are The 5 Best Stocks To Buy And Watch Now

    Buying a stock is easy, but buying the right stock without a time-tested strategy is incredibly hard. So what are the best stocks to buy now or put on a watchlist?

  • The Future for Exxon Mobil Stock Is Just As Bleak As It Looks

    There are investors out there who see this market as being in a bubble, or something close. And I’d expect many of those investors would point to Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) stock as “Exhibit A” in their argument. Source: Harry Green / Shutterstock.com After all, many growth stocks that are barely profitable — or not profitable at all — have been bid up relentlessly so far in 2020. Yet XOM stock has lost half its value. Surely, one of the titans of American industry shouldn’t lose value like that in a “normal” market. That aside, the massive rallies in tech names and other growth stocks are justified by investors supposedly taking the long view. Shouldn’t XOM stock get the same treatment?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips After all, crude oil prices have been depressed by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Crude futures, after all, briefly went negative this spring. Oil prices at least are positive now, but they’re still bouncing around multi-year lows. But that argument misses the point. Yes, there are short-term pressures facing Exxon Mobil. Those aren’t the only pressures, however. In fact, there’s one core problem for Exxon Mobil: the world has changed. And it’s going to be difficult, if not impossible, for this oil giant to adapt. The Fundamental Case for XOM Stock If you look at the numbers, there’s a case to be made for XOM stock. One number to start with is $40. That’s the current per-barrel price of West Texas Intermediate crude. In 2019, on average, Exxon Mobil realized a price of $56.32 per barrel, according to its Form 10-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The year before, it was nearly $63. 7 Long-Term Stocks to Buy with the Election Behind Us The impact on earnings is staggering. Per that filing, a $1 move in the weighted-average realized crude price would increase Exxon’s after-tax profit by $475 million. That’s about 11 cents per share. So if (or when) crude bounces back, so will Exxon earnings … and in a big way. The second number is 9.9. That’s the dividend yield generated by XOM stock at the moment (in percentage points, obviously). Meanwhile, management has committed to the payout. And the two numbers can work together. A rebound in crude prices not only boosts earnings, but it puts the continued speculation about a dividend cut to bed. That means investors keep their income, and XOM stock likely gets a boost as well. In that scenario, Exxon can be a big winner. Beyond the Numbers That argument seems to make sense, but I believe it has a critical flaw. It is based on the idea that XOM stock has sold off because crude prices have plunged this year. And that’s simply not the entire story. After all, Exxon still has a market capitalization around $150 billion. It’s big institutional investors who move the stock — and they’re not selling (or putting off buying) the stock because of the size of the dividend. They’re not selling because oil futures went negative in April, or because WTI crude is at $40 at the moment. If they believed that crude was heading back to $60-plus once normalcy returned, they’d be buying XOM stock with both fists. They’re not doing that. And I’d bet that’s because a lot of those big investors indeed are taking the long view. That view can be summarized with a simple question: Can Exxon Mobil grow over time? And increasingly, the answer seems to be “no.” Electric vehicle adoption clearly is going to rise. We’ve seen stocks ranging from manufacturers to suppliers, in the U.S. and elsewhere, simply take off this year. That in turn suggests lower gasoline demand, which pressures Exxon’s upstream (exploration) and downstream (retail) businesses. Chemical demand probably bounces back to some extent, but there’s a shift away from plastics and other oil derivatives. Even natural gas demand probably goes lower over time thanks to renewable growth. Growth Without Growth There really isn’t any part of Exxon Mobil’s business that is untouched by changing demand trends. Those trends didn’t begin in 2020, and they’re not going to end in 2021. If anything, the changes have been accelerated at least in part by the pandemic. And that’s an enormous problem for XOM stock. It’s not impossible for a stock to grow if demand doesn’t; investors call those cases “melting ice cubes.” But there haven’t been too many successful melting ice cubes in recent years. And I’d wager there’s never been a melting ice cube with a market capitalization of $150 billion. Once a business peaks, the stock is going to run into trouble. And so from here, the 2020 trading in XOM stock looks like a realization by the market that the business indeed has peaked. That view suggests that XOM stock has fallen not because investors are distracted by shiny growth stocks, but because they’re correctly focused on a very difficult and dangerous path ahead. On the date of publication, neither Matt McCall nor the InvestorPlace Research Staff member primarily responsible for this article held (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in the article. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post The Future for Exxon Mobil Stock Is Just As Bleak As It Looks appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • Can Nio's Q3 Earnings Reignite The Rally Cut Short By Citron's Warning?

    Nio Inc's (NYSE: NIO) scintillating rally came to a screeching halt Friday after short seller Citron Research spoiled the party by suggesting the EV maker's astronomical valuation becomes unjustifiable.Nio's Rally and The Hard Fall: Nio's stock, which ended 2019 at $4.02, began to turn the corner along with the post-COVID recovery in deliveries. The rally picked up steam amid the company's conscientious efforts to innovate, cut the flab and work further on its service-focused approach.Ahead of Friday's session, the stock was up about 1,100% compared to Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) 392% advance.Nio started Friday's session on a strong note, thanks to strong quarterly results reported by domestic peer Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI), and went on to hit a high of $54.20. It took just six sessions for the stock to move from $40 to $50.However, shares came under heavy selling pressure following Citron's report in which the firm gave Nio's stock a $25 price target. After being down about 16% at one point in the session, the stock has cut its losses to some extent to close down 7.7% at $44.56.Related Link: Nio, Li Auto Make Big Moves Following Xpeng's Q3 ResultsIs There Merit To Citron's Argument? Citron harped on Nio losing out on market share due to Tesla pricing, especially the "Made In China" Model Y, competitively. The U.S. EV giant's price cuts undoubtedly can hurt.However, Nio has carved a niche for itself with its technological prowess and service-focused approach to lure customers.After unveiling a 100-kilowatt-hour battery recently, the company is reportedly working on 150 kWh battery, which can nearly double the range of its EVs. According to reports, the company is also working on developing in-house chips for its ADAS system.The company has managed to up its mindshare among consumers."Compelling evidence exists that consumers are increasingly perceiving Nio as a 'high-quality premium brand' with best-in-class technology and service," Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu said in a late September note.The company has made its cars affordable by introducing the Battery-as-a-Service scheme, which trims a significant amount from the list price.Nio is also eyeing global expansion and is reportedly building a separate team to work on the roadmap for exporting vehicles to Europe.Can Earnings Salvage The Stock? Nio is scheduled to report its fiscal-year third-quarter results next Tuesday before the market open. Analysts, on average, estimate a loss of 17 cents per share on revenues of $652.77 million.This represents a marked improvement from the loss of $2.38 per share and revenues of $262.47 million reported for the year-ago quarter.Nio's third-quarter deliveries jumped over 150% year-over-year to 12,206, marking a quarterly record. The strong momentum continued into October, with the company reporting a 100% increase in deliveries to a record of 5,055 units for the month.Valuation Stretched? The run-up seen since the second quarter has rendered Nio's valuation unattractive and unsustainable. For that matter, most EV stocks are showing frothiness and are in bubble territory.That said, Nio has shown discipline and proactiveness in improving its fundamentals and is operating in the sweet spot of a booming Chinese EV market.Fundamental performance in the months ahead will serve as a key to the stock's trajectory.See more from Benzinga * Click here for options trades from Benzinga * Nio, Li Auto Make Big Moves Following Xpeng's Q3 Results * Nio Unveils 100-kWh Battery, Upgrade Plans: What Investors Should Know(C) 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 3 Oil Stocks To Buy And Bull Trade For Big Gains

    To be a longer-term oil investor is to know a thing or two about pain. It’s been a terribly challenging market for the commodity and other fossil fuels the past several years. But 2020 has taken the proverbial cake. Production wars, a global pandemic wrecking further havoc on weakening demand trends and Wall Street’s optimistic knack to price in an alternative energy future utopia have crushed oil stocks. One need look no further than the spring’s sub-zero futures pricing for a product once known as black gold. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH). In oil’s place, these stocks and many others within the broader alternatives market have flourished. Some like Tesla have even rightfully become household names. And it could always get worse for fossil fuels and oil stocks, but extinction?InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips Despite increasingly possible and more competitive greener alternatives, even with wider consumer approval of a carbon free energy market, the reality is oil, even in a pandemic, is still everywhere. Petroleum-based products drive more than just our cars, it’s in all sorts of household goods, including our toothpaste. The arguments against oil investment are well known. But when it comes to the fossil fuel industry right now, off and on the price charts, hedged spread strategies look like a solid opportunity for today’s investors entering 2021. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season Here are 3 big oil stocks to bull trade today: Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Total SE (NYSE:TOT) Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) I wouldn’t say it’s time to back up the truck in oil stocks. But given Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) and Eli Lilly’s (NYSE:LLY) very promising Covid-19 drugs, tomorrow may be a bit more like yesterday, in a good way. And along with encouraging price charts and a partisan Congress intent to stop any packaged Green New Deal dead in its tracks, hedged contrarian positions in the following three oil stocks looks like a good cause bullish investors can get behind. Oil Stocks to Buy: Chevron (CVX) Source: Charts by TradingView The first of our oil stocks to buy is Chevron. The blue-chip is now the only Dow Jones component with exposure to the energy sector following an August decision by index administrators to reduce industry exposure and replace Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) with software giant Salesforce (NYSE:CRM). The Dow decision was in large part based on XOM’s lower stock price as the index’s construction is price-weighted. But it’s also common knowledge CVX stock has slightly superior fundamentals. CVX has also helped its shareholders by making a smart decision this year to reduce its dividend and move more aggressively to cut costs. Technically, Chevron’s advantages are now being complimented by a price chart demonstrating sure signs of bottoming. After a somewhat iffy undercut double bottom which broke trend support in March, shares of this oil stock have formed a well-supported higher-low pattern. Coupled with a monthly candlestick price confirmation this month and bullish stochastics setup, CVX is an oil stock to buy today. Favored Strategy: January $72.50 / $90 collar Total SE (TOT) Source: Charts by TradingView The next stock of our oil stocks to buy is Total SE. U.S. investors may not be familiar with Total; unlike Chevron, you won’t find this French-based, ‘supermajor’ oil company’s gas stations in your neighborhood. But if investors are interested in parking some capital in the energy space, it may prove a big mistake to exclude TOT stock. Aside from a fairly strong balance sheet and well-supported dividend like Chevron, Total has shown a genuine commitment to making renewables part of its energy business. Notably, the company wants to generate 15% of its energy sales vis-à-vis “electrons” rather than fossil fuels by 2030. It also maintains a long-term interest as the largest investor in U.S. solar outfit SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR). In lieu of Total’s greener ambitions, TOT offers a modest hedge away from the fossil fuel market and maybe even larger exposure towards renewables for investors buying this particular oil stock today. Technically, Total is fairly interchangeable with what’s transpired in CVX this year. And again, that price action is looking bullish for investors with an eye on the road ahead. 7 Retail Stocks That Will Benefit From 2020’s Holiday Shopping Season Favored Strategy: Long February $35 / $45 collar Enbridge (ENB) Source: Charts by TradingView The last of our oil stocks to buy are shares of Enbridge. ENB is another international outfit, and a less familiar but very influential player in the industry.  Based in Canada, this company is one of the largest midstream outfits in North America. And by the looks of last week’s stronger-than-expected Q3 results, in spite of the challenging environment, Enbridge is doing a lot of things right, which has both analysts and investors paying attention. Technically, shares of ENB have weathered a battered fossil fuel market better than most and performed decidedly stronger than CVX and TOT the past few years. It hasn’t always been pretty of course and as with its peers, March was particularly ruthless for shareholders. But this oil stock has formed a more commanding bullish high-level double bottom base on the price chart since peaking in late 2014 alongside the top in the oil market. One minor cause for concern right now is how Enbridge’s stochastics have turned lower in oversold territory. Price action has also pulled back inside a monthly pullback pattern that was confirmed this month. However, given the larger pattern’s bullish tendencies, a slightly shorter-term collar, which can be restructured to offset some of today’s technical uncertainty, looks like a good way to approach this oil stock. Favored Strategy: December $27.50 / $30 collar Stocks Owned: On the date of publication, Chris Tyler holds, directly or indirectly, positions in Plug Power (PLUG) and its derivatives, but no other securities mentioned in this article. Chris Tyler is a former floor-based, derivatives market maker on the American and Pacific exchanges. The information offered is based on his professional experience but strictly intended for educational purposes only. Any use of this information is 100%  the responsibility of the individual. For additional market insights and related musings, follow Chris on Twitter @Options_CAT and StockTwits. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next 1,000% Winner Radical New Battery Could Dismantle Oil Markets The post 3 Oil Stocks To Buy And Bull Trade For Big Gains appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • The Rise of the Semi-Retired Life

    The number of people leaving the workforce to become semi-retired, instead of fully retired, is growing. Here is a look at the reasons and options.

  • The Pros and (Mostly) Cons of Early Retirement

    Many people dream of retiring early, but it isn’t for everyone. Here’s how to decide if it makes sense for you.