Earnings Beat: Altus Power, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Last week, you might have seen that Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) released its yearly result to the market. The early response was not positive, with shares down 2.3% to US$5.48 in the past week. Although revenues of US$101m were in line with analyst expectations, Altus Power surprised on the earnings front, with an unexpected (statutory) profit of US$0.35 per share a nice improvement on the losses that the analystsforecast. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Altus Power from seven analysts is for revenues of US$174.9m in 2023 which, if met, would be a sizeable 73% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to plummet 91% to US$0.03 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$182.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.14 in 2023. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share estimates.

It'll come as no surprise then, to learn that the analysts have cut their price target 9.3% to US$11.14. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Altus Power, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$14.00 and the most bearish at US$9.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Altus Power's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 73% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 35% p.a. over the past three years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.1% per year. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Altus Power to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. They also downgraded their revenue estimates, although industry data suggests that Altus Power's revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Altus Power's future valuation.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have forecasts for Altus Power going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Altus Power you should be aware of, and 1 of them is concerning.

