Earnings Beat: GATX Corporation Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

GATX Corporation (NYSE:GATX) last week reported its latest quarterly results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. It looks like a credible result overall - although revenues of US$380m were in line with what the analysts predicted, GATX surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$2.03 per share, a notable 16% above expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on GATX after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for GATX from four analysts is for revenues of US$1.55b in 2024. If met, it would imply a credible 6.9% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to rise 8.0% to US$7.64. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$1.55b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$7.56 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

The analysts reconfirmed their price target of US$138, showing that the business is executing well and in line with expectations. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on GATX, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$148 and the most bearish at US$122 per share. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. It's clear from the latest estimates that GATX's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 9.2% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 2.1% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that GATX is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

