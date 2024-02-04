Earnings Beat: Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

A week ago, Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) came out with a strong set of yearly numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. Huntington Ingalls Industries beat earnings, with revenues hitting US$11b, ahead of expectations, and statutory earnings per share outperforming analyst reckonings by a solid 18%. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Huntington Ingalls Industries after the latest results.

See our latest analysis for Huntington Ingalls Industries

Taking into account the latest results, Huntington Ingalls Industries' ten analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$11.6b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are forecast to dip 2.8% to US$16.71 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$11.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$16.79 in 2024. The consensus analysts don't seem to have seen anything in these results that would have changed their view on the business, given there's been no major change to their estimates.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$265, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Huntington Ingalls Industries at US$300 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$210. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Story continues

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Huntington Ingalls Industries' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Huntington Ingalls Industries' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 6.3% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 6.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Huntington Ingalls Industries.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$265, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Huntington Ingalls Industries analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - Huntington Ingalls Industries has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.