Earnings Beat: Lazard Ltd Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) came out with its third-quarter results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. Revenues of US$532m missed analyst estimates by a little bit, but statutory earnings beat expectations by an impressive , coming in at US$0.06 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

After the latest results, the six analysts covering Lazard are now predicting revenues of US$2.72b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a decent 12% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Lazard is also expected to turn profitable, with statutory earnings of US$2.30 per share. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.78b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.86 in 2024. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their revenue forecasts and making a real cut to earnings per share numbers.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$39.50, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Lazard's valuation. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Lazard, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$50.00 and the most bearish at US$28.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Lazard's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 9.9% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 1.4% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 7.9% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Lazard is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Sadly, they also downgraded their revenue forecasts, but the business is still expected to grow at roughly the same rate as the industry itself. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Lazard analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Lazard that you should be aware of.

