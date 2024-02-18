Earnings Beat: Organon & Co. Just Beat Analyst Forecasts, And Analysts Have Been Updating Their Models

It's been a pretty great week for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) shareholders, with its shares surging 14% to US$18.71 in the week since its latest annual results. Revenues were US$6.3b, approximately in line with whatthe analysts expected, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) crushed expectations, coming in at US$3.99, an impressive 70% ahead of estimates. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Organon after the latest results.

Following last week's earnings report, Organon's eight analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$6.38b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to fall 19% to US$3.26 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.39b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$3.37 in 2024. So it looks like there's been a small decline in overall sentiment after the recent results - there's been no major change to revenue estimates, but the analysts did make a small dip in their earnings per share forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$21.11, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Organon, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$27.00 and the most bearish at US$13.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. From these estimates it looks as though the analysts expect the years of declining revenue to come to an end, given the flat forecast out to 2024. That would be a definite improvement, given that the past five years have seen revenue shrink 8.2% annually. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 9.1% per year. So it's pretty clear that, although revenues are improving, Organon is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Organon. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Organon's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Organon analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

