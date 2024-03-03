Earnings Update: Bystronic AG (VTX:BYS) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

Last week saw the newest yearly earnings release from Bystronic AG (VTX:BYS), an important milestone in the company's journey to build a stronger business. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of CHF930m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 3.5% to hit CHF20.28 per share. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the four analysts covering Bystronic provided consensus estimates of CHF764.7m revenue in 2024, which would reflect a considerable 18% decline over the past 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of CHF824.4m and earnings per share (EPS) of CHF12.18 in 2024. So we can see that while the consensus made a minor downgrade to revenue estimates, it no longer provides an earnings per share estimate. This suggests that the market is now more focused on revenue after the latest result.

We'd also point out that thatthe analysts have made no major changes to their price target of CHF535. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Bystronic at CHF610 per share, while the most bearish prices it at CHF475. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. Over the past five years, revenues have declined around 14% annually. Worse, forecasts are essentially predicting the decline to accelerate, with the estimate for an annualised 18% decline in revenue until the end of 2024. Compare this against analyst estimates for companies in the broader industry, which suggest that revenues (in aggregate) are expected to grow 5.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while it does have declining revenues, the analysts also expect Bystronic to suffer worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their revenue estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at CHF535, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

