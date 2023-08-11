Earnings Update: Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) Just Reported Its Second-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NRGV) filed its second-quarter result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 6.8% to US$3.15 in the past week. Statutory losses were a bit smaller than expected, at just US$0.18 per share, even though revenues of US$40m missed analyst expectations by a shocking 26%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Check out our latest analysis for Energy Vault Holdings

Following the latest results, Energy Vault Holdings' six analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$369.1m in 2023. This would be a huge 141% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. The loss per share is expected to ameliorate slightly, reducing to US$0.70. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$368.7m and losses of US$0.70 per share in 2023.

As a result there was no major change to the consensus price target of US$6.75, implying that the business is trading roughly in line with expectations despite ongoing losses. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Energy Vault Holdings at US$13.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1.75. So we wouldn't be assigning too much credibility to analyst price targets in this case, because there are clearly some widely different views on what kind of performance this business can generate. With this in mind, we wouldn't rely too heavily the consensus price target, as it is just an average and analysts clearly have some deeply divergent views on the business.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Energy Vault Holdings' rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 5x annualised revenue growth to the end of 2023 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 249% over the past year. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 7.7% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Energy Vault Holdings is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their loss per share estimates for next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Energy Vault Holdings. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Energy Vault Holdings going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Energy Vault Holdings (at least 1 which shouldn't be ignored) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.