Earnings Update: Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Just Reported And Analysts Are Trimming Their Forecasts

The investors in Enphase Energy, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:ENPH) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 28% to US$129 in the week following its annual results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$2.3b and statutory earnings per share of US$3.08. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 35 analysts covering Enphase Energy is for revenues of US$1.62b in 2024. This implies a concerning 29% decline in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are expected to nosedive 47% to US$1.70 in the same period. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$1.88b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.45 in 2024. It looks like sentiment has declined substantially in the aftermath of these results, with a substantial drop in revenue estimates and a pretty serious reduction to earnings per share numbers as well.

The analysts made no major changes to their price target of US$125, suggesting the downgrades are not expected to have a long-term impact on Enphase Energy's valuation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic Enphase Energy analyst has a price target of US$173 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$69.00. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 29% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 39% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 16% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Enphase Energy is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Enphase Energy. Unfortunately, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and our data indicates underperformance compared to the wider industry. Even so, earnings per share are more important to the intrinsic value of the business. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have estimates - from multiple Enphase Energy analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

