Earnings Update: Frequentis AG Beat Earnings And Now Analysts Have New Forecasts For This Year

A week ago, Frequentis AG (ETR:FQT) came out with a strong set of full-year numbers that could potentially lead to a re-rate of the stock. It was a decent earnings report, with revenues and statutory earnings per share (EPS) both performing well. Revenues were 11% higher than the analysts had forecast, at €399m, while EPS of €1.41 beat analyst models by 11%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from Frequentis' dual analysts is for revenues of €417.0m in 2023, which would reflect a satisfactory 4.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of €378.7m and earnings per share (EPS) of €1.41 in 2023. What's really interesting is that while the consensus made a decent improvement in revenue estimates, it no longer provides an earnings per share estimate, suggesting that - following the latest results - the market believes revenue is more important.

The average price target fell 5.7% to €30.74, withthe analysts clearly having become less optimistic about Frequentis'prospects following its latest earnings.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Frequentis' past performance and to peers in the same industry. We would highlight that Frequentis' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.5% annualised growth rate until the end of 2023 being well below the historical 6.8% p.a. growth over the last five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Frequentis is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The highlight for us was that the analysts increased their revenue forecasts for Frequentis next year. They also upgraded their revenue estimates for next year, even though sales are expected to grow slower than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Frequentis' future valuation.

