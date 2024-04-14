Earnings Update: Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) Just Reported Its First-Quarter Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that Gerresheimer AG (ETR:GXI) filed its quarterly result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 4.1% to €99.50 in the past week. Gerresheimer reported in line with analyst predictions, delivering revenues of €466m and statutory earnings per share of €3.48, suggesting the business is executing well and in line with its plan. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Gerresheimer after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Gerresheimer from nine analysts is for revenues of €2.13b in 2024. If met, it would imply a satisfactory 6.6% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to leap 26% to €4.28. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €2.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of €4.23 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of €132, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Gerresheimer at €200 per share, while the most bearish prices it at €115. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 8.8% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 8.9% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 10% annually. So although Gerresheimer is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's only growing at about the rate of the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. The consensus price target held steady at €132, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Gerresheimer going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

