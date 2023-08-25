Earnings grew faster than the 0.5% CAGR delivered to Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) shareholders over the last five years

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. A talented investor can beat the market with a diversified portfolio, but even then, some stocks will under-perform. The Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad (KLSE:KLK) stock price is down 12% over five years, but the total shareholder return is 2.5% once you include the dividend. That's better than the market which declined 1.6% over the same time.

Since Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad has shed RM992m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

While the share price declined over five years, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 10% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It is unusual to see such modest share price growth in the face of sustained EPS improvements. We can look to other metrics to try to understand the situation better.

The steady dividend doesn't really explain why the share price is down. While it's not completely obvious why the share price is down, a closer look at the company's history might help explain it.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad's TSR for the last 5 years was 2.5%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad provided a TSR of 2.1% over the last twelve months. Unfortunately this falls short of the market return. On the bright side, that's still a gain, and it's actually better than the average return of 0.5% over half a decade This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for Kuala Lumpur Kepong Berhad that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

