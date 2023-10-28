Earnings are growing at GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. That downside risk was realized by GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY) shareholders over the last year, as the share price declined 12%. That falls noticeably short of the market return of around 6.1%. The silver lining (for longer term investors) is that the stock is still 1.3% higher than it was three years ago.

With the stock having lost 3.8% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the unfortunate twelve months during which the GoDaddy share price fell, it actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 0.4%. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, last year. But looking to other metrics might better explain the share price change.

GoDaddy's revenue is actually up 3.9% over the last year. Since the fundamental metrics don't readily explain the share price drop, there might be an opportunity if the market has overreacted.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

GoDaddy is well known by investors, and plenty of clever analysts have tried to predict the future profit levels. You can see what analysts are predicting for GoDaddy in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

A Different Perspective

Investors in GoDaddy had a tough year, with a total loss of 12%, against a market gain of about 6.1%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 0.5% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Even so, be aware that GoDaddy is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those shouldn't be ignored...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

