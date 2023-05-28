Earnings are growing at Headlam Group (LON:HEAD) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Headlam Group plc (LON:HEAD), since the last five years saw the share price fall 48%. We also note that the stock has performed poorly over the last year, with the share price down 28%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 28% in the last 90 days.

Since Headlam Group has shed UK£25m from its value in the past 7 days, let's see if the longer term decline has been driven by the business' economics.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

While the share price declined over five years, Headlam Group actually managed to increase EPS by an average of 1.4% per year. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Or possibly, the market was previously very optimistic, so the stock has disappointed, despite improving EPS.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, five years ago. Having said that, we might get a better idea of what's going on with the stock by looking at other metrics.

The most recent dividend was actually lower than it was in the past, so that may have sent the share price lower. The revenue decline of around 1.8% would not have helped the stock price. So the the weak dividend and revenue data could well help explain the soft share price.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Headlam Group has improved its bottom line lately, but what does the future have in store? You can see what analysts are predicting for Headlam Group in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

What About Dividends?

As well as measuring the share price return, investors should also consider the total shareholder return (TSR). The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. In the case of Headlam Group, it has a TSR of -35% for the last 5 years. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 0.4% in the twelve months, Headlam Group shareholders did even worse, losing 23% (even including dividends). Having said that, it's inevitable that some stocks will be oversold in a falling market. The key is to keep your eyes on the fundamental developments. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 6% per year over five years. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Headlam Group (including 1 which can't be ignored) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on British exchanges.

