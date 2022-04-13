U.S. markets open in 6 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,417.75
    +24.75 (+0.56%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,291.00
    +152.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,056.75
    +111.75 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.90
    +13.10 (+0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.66
    +0.06 (+0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.50
    -3.60 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    25.67
    -0.07 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0820
    -0.0012 (-0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    24.26
    -0.11 (-0.45%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2976
    -0.0028 (-0.21%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    126.2370
    +0.8490 (+0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,995.43
    +84.59 (+0.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    939.80
    +12.30 (+1.33%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,576.66
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Earnings are growing at Supreme (LON:SUP) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Simply Wall St
·3 min read
In this article:
  • SUP.L

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Supreme Plc (LON:SUP) share price is down 17% in the last year. That contrasts poorly with the market return of 5.3%. We wouldn't rush to judgement on Supreme because we don't have a long term history to look at. It's down 34% in about a quarter.

After losing 12% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

View our latest analysis for Supreme

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Even though the Supreme share price is down over the year, its EPS actually improved. Of course, the situation might betray previous over-optimism about growth.

By glancing at these numbers, we'd posit that the the market had expectations of much higher growth, last year. But other metrics might shed some light on why the share price is down.

Given the yield is quite low, at 1.4%, we doubt the dividend can shed much light on the share price. Supreme's revenue is actually up 18% over the last year. Since we can't easily explain the share price movement based on these metrics, it might be worth considering how market sentiment has changed towards the stock.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

It's probably worth noting that the CEO is paid less than the median at similar sized companies. But while CEO remuneration is always worth checking, the really important question is whether the company can grow earnings going forward. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think Supreme will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

Given that the market gained 5.3% in the last year, Supreme shareholders might be miffed that they lost 16% (even including dividends). While the aim is to do better than that, it's worth recalling that even great long-term investments sometimes underperform for a year or more. It's worth noting that the last three months did the real damage, with a 34% decline. So it seems like some holders have been dumping the stock of late - and that's not bullish. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Take risks, for example - Supreme has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Of course Supreme may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of growth stocks.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on GB exchanges.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

