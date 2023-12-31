Earnings are growing at United Airlines Holdings (NASDAQ:UAL) but shareholders still don't like its prospects

Generally speaking long term investing is the way to go. But unfortunately, some companies simply don't succeed. Zooming in on an example, the United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) share price dropped 50% in the last half decade. That's not a lot of fun for true believers.

With the stock having lost 3.0% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During five years of share price growth, United Airlines Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. Most would consider that to be a good thing, so it's counter-intuitive to see the share price declining. Other metrics may better explain the share price move.

Revenue is actually up 2.2% over the time period. A more detailed examination of the revenue and earnings may or may not explain why the share price languishes; there could be an opportunity.

The company's revenue and earnings (over time) are depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

It's probably worth noting we've seen significant insider buying in the last quarter, which we consider a positive. On the other hand, we think the revenue and earnings trends are much more meaningful measures of the business. So it makes a lot of sense to check out what analysts think United Airlines Holdings will earn in the future (free profit forecasts).

A Different Perspective

United Airlines Holdings shareholders are up 9.4% for the year. But that was short of the market average. But at least that's still a gain! Over five years the TSR has been a reduction of 8% per year, over five years. So this might be a sign the business has turned its fortunes around. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for United Airlines Holdings you should know about.

