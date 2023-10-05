Earnings growth of 0.4% over 3 years hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) shareholders

As an investor its worth striving to ensure your overall portfolio beats the market average. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) shareholders, since the share price is down 30% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 21%. Even worse, it's down 9.9% in about a month, which isn't fun at all. But this could be related to poor market conditions -- stocks are down 6.1% in the same time.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Although the share price is down over three years, ACI Worldwide actually managed to grow EPS by 1.1% per year in that time. Given the share price reaction, one might suspect that EPS is not a good guide to the business performance during the period (perhaps due to a one-off loss or gain). Alternatively, growth expectations may have been unreasonable in the past.

It looks to us like the market was probably too optimistic around growth three years ago. But it's possible a look at other metrics will be enlightening.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 3.2% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. This analysis is just perfunctory, but it might be worth researching ACI Worldwide more closely, as sometimes stocks fall unfairly. This could present an opportunity.

The graphic below depicts how earnings and revenue have changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. You can see what analysts are predicting for ACI Worldwide in this interactive graph of future profit estimates.

ACI Worldwide shareholders are down 5.6% for the year, but the market itself is up 12%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. Regrettably, last year's performance caps off a bad run, with the shareholders facing a total loss of 3% per year over five years. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand ACI Worldwide better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 3 warning signs for ACI Worldwide (1 is concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

