Earnings growth of 13% over 3 years hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) shareholders

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But if you try your hand at stock picking, your risk returning less than the market. Unfortunately, that's been the case for longer term JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) shareholders, since the share price is down 36% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return of around 34%. And over the last year the share price fell 34%, so we doubt many shareholders are delighted. On top of that, the share price is down 5.4% in the last week. But this could be related to the soft market, which is down about 2.2% in the same period.

After losing 5.4% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

JD.com became profitable within the last five years. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So given the share price is down it's worth checking some other metrics too.

With a rather small yield of just 1.5% we doubt that the stock's share price is based on its dividend. Revenue is actually up 18% over the three years, so the share price drop doesn't seem to hinge on revenue, either. It's probably worth investigating JD.com further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

The image below shows how earnings and revenue have tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

JD.com is a well known stock, with plenty of analyst coverage, suggesting some visibility into future growth. Given we have quite a good number of analyst forecasts, it might be well worth checking out this free chart depicting consensus estimates.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for JD.com the TSR over the last 3 years was -34%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. The dividends paid by the company have thusly boosted the total shareholder return.

A Different Perspective

JD.com shareholders are down 33% for the year (even including dividends), but the market itself is up 8.2%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 3% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand JD.com better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 1 warning sign for JD.com you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

