Earnings growth of 16% over 3 years hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Knights Group Holdings (LON:KGH) shareholders

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Knights Group Holdings plc (LON:KGH) share price up 21% in a single quarter. But the last three years have seen a terrible decline. To wit, the share price sky-dived 83% in that time. So we're relieved for long term holders to see a bit of uplift. Of course the real question is whether the business can sustain a turnaround. We really hope anyone holding through that price crash has a diversified portfolio. Even when you lose money, you don't have to lose the lesson.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for Knights Group Holdings isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During five years of share price growth, Knights Group Holdings moved from a loss to profitability. That would generally be considered a positive, so we are surprised to see the share price is down. So it's worth looking at other metrics to try to understand the share price move.

We note that the dividend seems healthy enough, so that probably doesn't explain the share price drop. We like that Knights Group Holdings has actually grown its revenue over the last three years. If the company can keep growing revenue, there may be an opportunity for investors. You might have to dig deeper to understand the recent share price weakness.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We consider it positive that insiders have made significant purchases in the last year. Even so, future earnings will be far more important to whether current shareholders make money. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on Knights Group Holdings

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Knights Group Holdings shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 11% over the last year. That's including the dividend. That certainly beats the loss of about 9% per year over the last half decade. This makes us a little wary, but the business might have turned around its fortunes. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Knights Group Holdings better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider risks, for instance. Every company has them, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Knights Group Holdings you should know about.

Knights Group Holdings is not the only stock that insiders are buying. For those who like to find winning investments this free list of growing companies with recent insider purchasing, could be just the ticket.

