Earnings growth of 21% over 3 years hasn't been enough to translate into positive returns for Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRD.K) shareholders

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRD.K) share price up 17% in a single quarter. But that cannot eclipse the less-than-impressive returns over the last three years. In fact, the share price is down 38% in the last three years, falling well short of the market return.

With the stock having lost 3.3% in the past week, it's worth taking a look at business performance and seeing if there's any red flags.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the unfortunate three years of share price decline, Liberty Broadband actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) improve by 77% per year. This is quite a puzzle, and suggests there might be something temporarily buoying the share price. Or else the company was over-hyped in the past, and so its growth has disappointed.

Since the change in EPS doesn't seem to correlate with the change in share price, it's worth taking a look at other metrics.

We note that, in three years, revenue has actually grown at a 59% annual rate, so that doesn't seem to be a reason to sell shares. It's probably worth investigating Liberty Broadband further; while we may be missing something on this analysis, there might also be an opportunity.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Liberty Broadband has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? You can see how its balance sheet has strengthened (or weakened) over time in this free interactive graphic.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market gained around 3.8% in the last year, Liberty Broadband shareholders lost 19%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 1.7% per year over half a decade. It could be that the recent sell-off is an opportunity, so it may be worth checking the fundamental data for signs of a long term growth trend. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. To that end, you should learn about the 2 warning signs we've spotted with Liberty Broadband (including 1 which is significant) .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

