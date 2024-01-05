Earnings growth outpaced the 6.7% CAGR delivered to Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:KLUANG) shareholders over the last three years

One simple way to benefit from the stock market is to buy an index fund. But if you pick the right individual stocks, you could make more than that. Just take a look at Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:KLUANG), which is up 19%, over three years, soundly beating the market decline of 3.4% (not including dividends). On the other hand, the returns haven't been quite so good recently, with shareholders up just 1.8% , including dividends .

On the back of a solid 7-day performance, let's check what role the company's fundamentals have played in driving long term shareholder returns.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad became profitable within the last three years. So we would expect a higher share price over the period.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

KLSE:KLUANG Earnings Per Share Growth January 5th 2024

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. We note that for Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad the TSR over the last 3 years was 21%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad shareholders are up 1.8% for the year (even including dividends). But that was short of the market average. It's probably a good sign that the company has an even better long term track record, having provided shareholders with an annual TSR of 3% over five years. It's quite possible the business continues to execute with prowess, even as the share price gains are slowing. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Kluang Rubber Company (Malaya) Berhad you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on Malaysian exchanges.

