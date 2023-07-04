Earnings growth outpaced the favorable 40% return delivered to Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) shareholders over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM) share price is up 40% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 14% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. Core & Main hasn't been listed for long, so it's still not clear if it is a long term winner.

Since it's been a strong week for Core & Main shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Core & Main was able to grow EPS by 104% in the last twelve months. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 40% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Core & Main, despite the growth. Interesting.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

A Different Perspective

Core & Main shareholders should be happy with the total gain of 40% over the last twelve months. A substantial portion of that gain has come in the last three months, with the stock up 39% in that time. This suggests the company is continuing to win over new investors. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. To that end, you should be aware of the 1 warning sign we've spotted with Core & Main .

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

