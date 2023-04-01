Earnings growth outpaced the favorable 47% return delivered to Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) shareholders over the last year

These days it's easy to simply buy an index fund, and your returns should (roughly) match the market. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE:ODC) share price is up 42% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 12% (not including dividends). That's a solid performance by our standards! The longer term returns have not been as good, with the stock price only 28% higher than it was three years ago.

Since the stock has added US$33m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

During the last year Oil-Dri Corporation of America grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 117%. This EPS growth is significantly higher than the 42% increase in the share price. So it seems like the market has cooled on Oil-Dri Corporation of America, despite the growth. Interesting.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. So for companies that pay a generous dividend, the TSR is often a lot higher than the share price return. In the case of Oil-Dri Corporation of America, it has a TSR of 47% for the last 1 year. That exceeds its share price return that we previously mentioned. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that Oil-Dri Corporation of America has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 47% in the last twelve months. That's including the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 4% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand Oil-Dri Corporation of America better, we need to consider many other factors. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Oil-Dri Corporation of America , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

