Earnings growth outpaced the favorable 55% return delivered to AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) shareholders over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). For example, the AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) share price is up 55% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market return of around 14% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the longer term returns haven't been so impressive, with the stock up just 7.1% in the last three years.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for AssetMark Financial Holdings investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

AssetMark Financial Holdings was able to grow EPS by 71% in the last twelve months. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 55% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. So it seems like the market has cooled on AssetMark Financial Holdings, despite the growth. Interesting.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that AssetMark Financial Holdings has improved its bottom line over the last three years, but what does the future have in store? It might be well worthwhile taking a look at our free report on how its financial position has changed over time.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that AssetMark Financial Holdings shareholders have gained 55% (in total) over the last year. That's better than the annualized TSR of 2.3% over the last three years. The improving returns to shareholders suggests the stock is becoming more popular with time. I find it very interesting to look at share price over the long term as a proxy for business performance. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for AssetMark Financial Holdings that you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

