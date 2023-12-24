Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Mynews Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MYNEWS) Price Target To RM0.50

Mynews Holdings Berhad (KLSE:MYNEWS) just released its latest annual results and things are looking bullish. Results overall were credible, with revenues arriving 2.9% better than analyst forecasts at RM730m. Higher revenues also resulted in lower statutory losses, which were RM0.015 per share, some 2.9% smaller than the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Mynews Holdings Berhad after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Mynews Holdings Berhad's six analysts is for revenues of RM819.0m in 2024. This reflects a solid 12% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Mynews Holdings Berhad forecast to report a statutory profit of RM0.011 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM813.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.011 in 2024. So the consensus seems to have become somewhat more optimistic on Mynews Holdings Berhad's earnings potential following these results.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 8.0% to RM0.50. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Mynews Holdings Berhad analyst has a price target of RM0.68 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM0.31. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Mynews Holdings Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 12% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 9.6% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 8.3% annually. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Mynews Holdings Berhad is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Mynews Holdings Berhad's earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Mynews Holdings Berhad analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Mynews Holdings Berhad you should be aware of.

