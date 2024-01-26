Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their ASML Holding N.V. (AMS:ASML) Price Target To €796

The investors in ASML Holding N.V.'s (AMS:ASML) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 20% to €812 in the week following its full-year results. ASML Holding reported €28b in revenue, roughly in line with analyst forecasts, although statutory earnings per share (EPS) of €19.89 beat expectations, being 2.4% higher than what the analysts expected. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following last week's earnings report, ASML Holding's 37 analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be €27.5b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of €27.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of €19.59 in 2024. So we can see that while the consensus made no real change to its revenue estimates, it also no longer provides an earnings per share estimate. This suggests that revenues are what the market is focusing on after the latest results.

The average price target rose 13% to €796, with the analysts clearly having become more optimistic about ASML Holding'sprospects following these results. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on ASML Holding, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at €1,050 and the most bearish at €580 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that revenue is expected to reverse, with a forecast 0.2% annualised decline to the end of 2024. That is a notable change from historical growth of 20% over the last five years. Compare this with our data, which suggests that other companies in the same industry are, in aggregate, expected to see their revenue grow 10% per year. It's pretty clear that ASML Holding's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts reconfirmed their revenue estimates for next year, suggesting that the business is performing in line with expectations. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

