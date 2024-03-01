Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Price Target To US$28.42

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) investors will be delighted, with the company turning in some strong numbers with its latest results. Revenues beat expectations coming in atUS$78m, ahead of estimates by 3.0%. Statutory losses were somewhat smaller thanthe analysts expected, coming in at US$0.60 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus from C3.ai's 13 analysts is for revenues of US$367.1m in 2025. This would reflect a huge 24% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 2.6% to US$2.21 per share. Before this earnings announcement, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$364.9m and losses of US$2.14 per share in 2025. Overall it looks as though the analysts were a bit mixed on the latest consensus updates. Although revenue forecasts held steady, the consensus also made a moderate increase in its losses per share forecasts.

Although the analysts are now forecasting higher losses, the average price target rose 6.6% to 26.66667, which could indicate that these losses are expected to be "one-off", or are not anticipated to have a longer-term impact on the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on C3.ai, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$40.00 and the most bearish at US$15.00 per share. This is a fairly broad spread of estimates, suggesting that analysts are forecasting a wide range of possible outcomes for the business.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. The period to the end of 2025 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 19% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 19% annual growth over the past five years. Compare this with the broader industry, which analyst estimates (in aggregate) suggest will see revenues grow 12% annually. So although C3.ai is expected to maintain its revenue growth rate, it's definitely expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts increased their loss per share estimates for next year. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

