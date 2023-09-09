Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) Price Target To US$10.88

There's been a notable change in appetite for Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 15% to US$6.58. Results were overall in line with expectations, with the company breaking even at the statutory earnings per share (EPS) level on US$244m in revenue. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for Cantaloupe

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cantaloupe from five analysts is for revenues of US$277.9m in 2024. If met, it would imply a meaningful 14% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to shoot up 98,936% to US$0.14. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$277.9m and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.16 in 2024. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the substantial drop in new EPS forecasts.

Althoughthe analysts have revised their earnings forecasts for next year, they've also lifted the consensus price target 10% to US$10.88, suggesting the revised estimates are not indicative of a weaker long-term future for the business. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Cantaloupe, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$13.00 and the most bearish at US$10.00 per share. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Story continues

Another way we can view these estimates is in the context of the bigger picture, such as how the forecasts stack up against past performance, and whether forecasts are more or less bullish relative to other companies in the industry. The analysts are definitely expecting Cantaloupe's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 14% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 11% per annum over the past five years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 5.6% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Cantaloupe to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have estimates - from multiple Cantaloupe analysts - going out to 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for Cantaloupe that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.