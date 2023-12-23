Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) Price Target To US$20.10

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) came out with its yearly results last week, and we wanted to see how the business is performing and what industry forecasters think of the company following this report. It looks like the results were pretty good overall. While revenues of US$22b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory losses were much smaller than expected, with Carnival Corporation & losing US$0.06 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

See our latest analysis for Carnival Corporation &

Following the latest results, Carnival Corporation &'s 18 analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$24.3b in 2024. This would be a meaningful 13% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Earnings are expected to improve, with Carnival Corporation & forecast to report a statutory profit of US$0.96 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$24.3b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.88 in 2024. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The consensus price target rose 9.5% to US$20.10, suggesting that higher earnings estimates flow through to the stock's valuation as well. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. There are some variant perceptions on Carnival Corporation &, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$25.00 and the most bearish at US$7.00 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. For example, we noticed that Carnival Corporation &'s rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with revenues forecast to exhibit 13% growth to the end of 2024 on an annualised basis. That is well above its historical decline of 8.5% a year over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the broader industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 10% annually. So it looks like Carnival Corporation & is expected to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Carnival Corporation &'s earnings potential next year. Happily, there were no real changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow in line with the overall industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Carnival Corporation & going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You can also view our analysis of Carnival Corporation &'s balance sheet, and whether we think Carnival Corporation & is carrying too much debt, for free on our platform here.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.