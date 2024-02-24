Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Price Target To US$14.86

There's been a notable change in appetite for Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) shares in the week since its full-year report, with the stock down 15% to US$10.64. Revenue hit US$170m in line with forecasts, although the company reported a statutory loss per share of US$0.46 that was somewhat smaller than the analysts expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We've gathered the most recent statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their earnings models, following these results.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Weave Communications from seven analysts is for revenues of US$196.3m in 2024. If met, it would imply a notable 15% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Losses are forecast to narrow 9.2% to US$0.40 per share. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of US$194.6m and losses of US$0.44 per share in 2024. It looks like there's been a modest increase in sentiment in the recent updates, with the analysts becoming a bit more optimistic in their predictions for losses per share, even though the revenue numbers were unchanged.

These new estimates led to the consensus price target rising 13% to US$14.86, with lower forecast losses suggesting things could be looking up for Weave Communications. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Weave Communications analyst has a price target of US$18.00 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$12.00. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Weave Communications shareholders.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Weave Communications' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 15% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 23% over the past three years. Compare this to the 437 other companies in this industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenue at 12% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Weave Communications' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that the analysts made no changes to their forecasts for a loss next year. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have forecasts for Weave Communications going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Weave Communications , and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

