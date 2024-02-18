Earnings Update: Here's Why Analysts Just Lifted Their Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) Price Target To US$42.01

Shareholders of Vontier Corporation (NYSE:VNT) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$41.10 following its latest annual results. Results were roughly in line with estimates, with revenues of US$3.1b and statutory earnings per share of US$2.42. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

View our latest analysis for Vontier

Following last week's earnings report, Vontier's eight analysts are forecasting 2024 revenues to be US$3.10b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 11% to US$2.71. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$3.13b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.76 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

With the analysts reconfirming their revenue and earnings forecasts, it's surprising to see that the price target rose 7.1% to US$42.01. It looks as though they previously had some doubts over whether the business would live up to their expectations. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Vontier at US$50.00 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$37.60. With such a narrow range of valuations, the analysts apparently share similar views on what they think the business is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Vontier's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 0.02% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 4.5% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 5.3% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Vontier.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. On the plus side, there were no major changes to revenue estimates; although forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Vontier. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Vontier going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here..

It is also worth noting that we have found 1 warning sign for Vontier that you need to take into consideration.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.