Earnings Update: Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) Just Reported Its Yearly Results And Analysts Are Updating Their Forecasts

The investors in Indivior PLC's (LON:INDV) will be rubbing their hands together with glee today, after the share price leapt 20% to UK£16.87 in the week following its full-year results. It was an okay report, and revenues came in at US$1.1b, approximately in line with analyst estimates leading up to the results announcement. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Indivior's four analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$1.26b in 2024. This would be a decent 15% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to leap 14,068% to US$2.09. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.25b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$1.81 in 2024. There was no real change to the revenue estimates, but the analysts do seem more bullish on earnings, given the nice gain to earnings per share expectations following these results.

The consensus price target was unchanged at UK£23.88, implying that the improved earnings outlook is not expected to have a long term impact on value creation for shareholders. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. The most optimistic Indivior analyst has a price target of UK£25.07 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at UK£21.55. Still, with such a tight range of estimates, it suggeststhe analysts have a pretty good idea of what they think the company is worth.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's clear from the latest estimates that Indivior's rate of growth is expected to accelerate meaningfully, with the forecast 15% annualised revenue growth to the end of 2024 noticeably faster than its historical growth of 3.6% p.a. over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to grow their revenue at 5.5% per year. Factoring in the forecast acceleration in revenue, it's pretty clear that Indivior is expected to grow much faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Indivior's earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Additionally, our data suggests that revenue is expected to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at UK£23.88, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

Following on from that line of thought, we think that the long-term prospects of the business are much more relevant than next year's earnings. We have estimates - from multiple Indivior analysts - going out to 2026, and you can see them free on our platform here.

And what about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Indivior (of which 1 makes us a bit uncomfortable!) you should know about.

