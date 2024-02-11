Earnings Miss: ATS Corporation Missed EPS By 6.6% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

ATS Corporation (TSE:ATS) shareholders are probably feeling a little disappointed, since its shares fell 7.5% to CA$54.15 in the week after its latest quarterly results. It looks like the results were a bit of a negative overall. While revenues of CA$752m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings were less than expected, missing estimates by 6.6% to hit CA$0.47 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on ATS after the latest results.

Taking into account the latest results, ATS' nine analysts currently expect revenues in 2025 to be CA$2.98b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to grow 16% to CA$2.06. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of CA$3.07b and earnings per share (EPS) of CA$2.33 in 2025. The analysts seem less optimistic after the recent results, reducing their revenue forecasts and making a substantial drop in earnings per share numbers.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the CA$63.50 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. It could also be instructive to look at the range of analyst estimates, to evaluate how different the outlier opinions are from the mean. There are some variant perceptions on ATS, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at CA$73.00 and the most bearish at CA$45.00 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that ATS' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2025 expected to display 0.1% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 19% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 8.9% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than ATS.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for ATS. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

