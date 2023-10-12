Earnings Miss: Bank of Queensland Limited Missed EPS By 14% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Bank of Queensland Limited (ASX:BOQ) just released its latest annual report and things are not looking great. Bank of Queensland missed earnings this time around, with AU$1.7b revenue coming in 6.0% below what the analysts had modelled. Statutory earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.20 also fell short of expectations by 14%. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Bank of Queensland after the latest results.

See our latest analysis for Bank of Queensland

Taking into account the latest results, the current consensus, from the 14 analysts covering Bank of Queensland, is for revenues of AU$1.63b in 2024. This implies a discernible 2.2% reduction in Bank of Queensland's revenue over the past 12 months. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of AU$1.73b and earnings per share (EPS) of AU$0.56 in 2024. Overall, while there's been a minor downgrade to revenue estimates, the consensus now no longer provides an EPS estimate. This implies that the market believes revenue is more important following the latest results.

The average price target fell 5.8% to AU$5.60, withthe analysts clearly having become less optimistic about Bank of Queensland'sprospects following its latest earnings. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. There are some variant perceptions on Bank of Queensland, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at AU$9.47 and the most bearish at AU$4.80 per share. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Story continues

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 2.2% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.8% annually for the foreseeable future. So although its revenues are forecast to shrink, this cloud does not come with a silver lining - Bank of Queensland is expected to lag the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their revenue estimates for next year. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply revenues will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Bank of Queensland's future valuation.

At least one of Bank of Queensland's 14 analysts has provided estimates out to 2026, which can be seen for free on our platform here.

We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for Bank of Queensland that you need to be mindful of.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.