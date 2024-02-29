Earnings Miss: The Boston Beer Company, Inc. Missed EPS By 21% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

It's been a mediocre week for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) shareholders, with the stock dropping 10% to US$312 in the week since its latest full-year results. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of US$2.0b were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 21% to hit US$6.21 per share. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Following the latest results, Boston Beer Company's ten analysts are now forecasting revenues of US$2.07b in 2024. This would be a modest 3.3% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to surge 69% to US$10.83. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$2.12b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$11.45 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become a little more negative on the business after the latest results, given the minor downgrade to their earnings per share numbers for next year.

The consensus price target held steady at US$342, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Boston Beer Company analyst has a price target of US$497 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$257. Note the wide gap in analyst price targets? This implies to us that there is a fairly broad range of possible scenarios for the underlying business.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Boston Beer Company's revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 3.3% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 14% p.a. growth over the last five years. Compare this against other companies (with analyst forecasts) in the industry, which are in aggregate expected to see revenue growth of 4.9% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while revenue growth is expected to slow down, the wider industry is also expected to grow faster than Boston Beer Company.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Boston Beer Company. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that Boston Beer Company's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

