Earnings Miss: Brunswick Corporation Missed EPS By 11% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Investors in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC) had a good week, as its shares rose 3.3% to close at US$85.60 following the release of its annual results. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of US$6.4b were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 11% to hit US$5.96 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Brunswick after the latest results.

Following the recent earnings report, the consensus from 17 analysts covering Brunswick is for revenues of US$6.09b in 2024. This implies a noticeable 4.9% decline in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to ascend 13% to US$7.09. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$6.35b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$8.26 in 2024. From this we can that sentiment has definitely become more bearish after the latest results, leading to lower revenue forecasts and a substantial drop in earnings per share estimates.

Despite the cuts to forecast earnings, there was no real change to the US$95.00 price target, showing that the analysts don't think the changes have a meaningful impact on its intrinsic value. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Brunswick at US$107 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$74.00. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. These estimates imply that revenue is expected to slow, with a forecast annualised decline of 4.9% by the end of 2024. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 13% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the same industry are forecast to see their revenue grow 2.3% annually for the foreseeable future. It's pretty clear that Brunswick's revenues are expected to perform substantially worse than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. On the negative side, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, and forecasts imply they will perform worse than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$95.00, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

