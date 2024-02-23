Earnings Miss: Element Solutions Inc Missed EPS By 13% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) last week reported its latest annual results, which makes it a good time for investors to dive in and see if the business is performing in line with expectations. Revenues were in line with forecasts, at US$2.3b, although statutory earnings per share came in 13% below what the analysts expected, at US$0.49 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the consensus forecast from Element Solutions' eight analysts is for revenues of US$2.45b in 2024. This reflects a modest 4.9% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to bounce 56% to US$0.75. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$2.49b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.87 in 2024. So there's definitely been a decline in sentiment after the latest results, noting the real cut to new EPS forecasts.

The consensus price target held steady at US$26.44, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Element Solutions, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$30.00 and the most bearish at US$22.00 per share. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Looking at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can make sense of these forecasts is to see how they measure up against both past performance and industry growth estimates. We would highlight that Element Solutions' revenue growth is expected to slow, with the forecast 4.9% annualised growth rate until the end of 2024 being well below the historical 7.4% p.a. growth over the last five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 4.4% annually. So it's pretty clear that, while Element Solutions' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's expected to grow roughly in line with the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Element Solutions. They also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, with the company predicted to grow at about the same rate as the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at US$26.44, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

