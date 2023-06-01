Earnings Miss: Farm Fresh Berhad Missed EPS By 26% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

It's been a sad week for Farm Fresh Berhad (KLSE:FFB), who've watched their investment drop 14% to RM1.33 in the week since the company reported its annual result. It looks like a pretty bad result, all things considered. Although revenues of RM630m were in line with analyst predictions, statutory earnings fell badly short, missing estimates by 26% to hit RM0.027 per share. This is an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance in its report, look at what experts are forecasting for next year, and see if there has been any change to expectations for the business. So we gathered the latest post-earnings forecasts to see what estimates suggest is in store for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Farm Fresh Berhad from ten analysts is for revenues of RM765.9m in 2024 which, if met, would be a major 22% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to soar 78% to RM0.048. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of RM762.6m and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.054 in 2024. The analysts seem to have become more bearish following the latest results. While there were no changes to revenue forecasts, there was a real cut to EPS estimates.

The consensus price target held steady at RM1.72, with the analysts seemingly voting that their lower forecast earnings are not expected to lead to a lower stock price in the foreseeable future. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Farm Fresh Berhad, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at RM2.20 and the most bearish at RM1.44 per share. As you can see, analysts are not all in agreement on the stock's future, but the range of estimates is still reasonably narrow, which could suggest that the outcome is not totally unpredictable.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The analysts are definitely expecting Farm Fresh Berhad's growth to accelerate, with the forecast 22% annualised growth to the end of 2024 ranking favourably alongside historical growth of 17% per annum over the past three years. Compare this with other companies in the same industry, which are forecast to grow their revenue 1.2% annually. It seems obvious that, while the growth outlook is brighter than the recent past, the analysts also expect Farm Fresh Berhad to grow faster than the wider industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest concern is that the analysts reduced their earnings per share estimates, suggesting business headwinds could lay ahead for Farm Fresh Berhad. Happily, there were no major changes to revenue forecasts, with the business still expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

