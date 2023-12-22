Earnings Miss: FedEx Corporation Missed EPS By 11% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

It's been a mediocre week for FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX) shareholders, with the stock dropping 11% to US$247 in the week since its latest second-quarter results. It was not a great result overall. While revenues of US$22b were in line with analyst predictions, earnings were less than expected, missing statutory estimates by 11% to hit US$3.55 per share. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. With this in mind, we've gathered the latest statutory forecasts to see what the analysts are expecting for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, FedEx's 28 analysts currently expect revenues in 2024 to be US$88.4b, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Statutory per share are forecast to be US$16.74, approximately in line with the last 12 months. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$89.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$17.06 in 2024. So it's pretty clear that, although the analysts have updated their estimates, there's been no major change in expectations for the business following the latest results.

There were no changes to revenue or earnings estimates or the price target of US$294, suggesting that the company has met expectations in its recent result. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. The most optimistic FedEx analyst has a price target of US$360 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$205. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that FedEx's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 1.0% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 7.4% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.2% per year. Factoring in the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that FedEx is also expected to grow slower than other industry participants.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that there's been no major change in sentiment, with the analysts reconfirming that the business is performing in line with their previous earnings per share estimates. Fortunately, the analysts also reconfirmed their revenue estimates, suggesting that it's tracking in line with expectations. Although our data does suggest that FedEx's revenue is expected to perform worse than the wider industry. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

