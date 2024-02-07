Earnings Miss: Here's What Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Analysts Are Forecasting For This Year

It's shaping up to be a tough period for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD), which a week ago released some disappointing first-quarter results that could have a notable impact on how the market views the stock. Air Products and Chemicals missed analyst forecasts, with revenues of US$3.0b and statutory earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.73, falling short by 6.6% and 7.6% respectively. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Air Products and Chemicals after the latest results.

After the latest results, the 21 analysts covering Air Products and Chemicals are now predicting revenues of US$12.9b in 2024. If met, this would reflect a reasonable 3.7% improvement in revenue compared to the last 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to expand 20% to US$12.55. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of US$13.4b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$13.01 in 2024. The analysts are less bullish than they were before these results, given the reduced revenue forecasts and the small dip in earnings per share expectations.

The consensus price target fell 7.5% to US$286, with the weaker earnings outlook clearly leading valuation estimates. There's another way to think about price targets though, and that's to look at the range of price targets put forward by analysts, because a wide range of estimates could suggest a diverse view on possible outcomes for the business. The most optimistic Air Products and Chemicals analyst has a price target of US$355 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at US$240. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await Air Products and Chemicals shareholders.

These estimates are interesting, but it can be useful to paint some more broad strokes when seeing how forecasts compare, both to the Air Products and Chemicals' past performance and to peers in the same industry. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Air Products and Chemicals' revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues to the end of 2024 expected to display 4.9% growth on an annualised basis. This is compared to a historical growth rate of 9.7% over the past five years. Juxtapose this against the other companies in the industry with analyst coverage, which are forecast to grow their revenues (in aggregate) 3.3% per year. So it's pretty clear that, while Air Products and Chemicals' revenue growth is expected to slow, it's still expected to grow faster than the industry itself.

The Bottom Line

The most important thing to take away is that the analysts downgraded their earnings per share estimates, showing that there has been a clear decline in sentiment following these results. Regrettably, they also downgraded their revenue estimates, but the latest forecasts still imply the business will grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target fell measurably, with the analysts seemingly not reassured by the latest results, leading to a lower estimate of Air Products and Chemicals' future valuation.

