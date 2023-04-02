Earnings Miss: IGas Energy plc Missed EPS And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

Shareholders might have noticed that IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) filed its full-year result this time last week. The early response was not positive, with shares down 7.6% to UK£0.16 in the past week. Revenues of UK£59m beat expectations by 4.8%. Unfortunately statutory earnings per share (EPS) fell well short of the mark, turning in a loss of UK£0.093 compared to previous analyst expectations of a profit. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. So we collected the latest post-earnings statutory consensus estimates to see what could be in store for next year.

See our latest analysis for IGas Energy

After the latest results, the consensus from IGas Energy's dual analysts is for revenues of UK£49.9m in 2023, which would reflect an uncomfortable 16% decline in sales compared to the last year of performance. Earnings are expected to improve, with IGas Energy forecast to report a statutory profit of UK£0.12 per share. Before this earnings report, the analysts had been forecasting revenues of UK£48.2m and earnings per share (EPS) of UK£0.10 in 2023. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about IGas Energy's future following the latest results, with a nice increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

Althoughthe analysts have upgraded their earnings estimates, there was no change to the consensus price target of UK£0.63, suggesting that the forecast performance does not have a long term impact on the company's valuation.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. These estimates imply that sales are expected to slow, with a forecast annualised revenue decline of 16% by the end of 2023. This indicates a significant reduction from annual growth of 3.5% over the last five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in the industry are forecast to see their revenue decline 3.1% annually for the foreseeable future. So it's pretty clear that IGas Energy's revenues are expected to shrink faster than the wider industry.

Story continues

The Bottom Line

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards IGas Energy following these results. They also upgraded their revenue estimates, with sales apparently performing well, although revenues are expected to lag the wider industry this year. There was no real change to the consensus price target, suggesting that the intrinsic value of the business has not undergone any major changes with the latest estimates.

With that said, the long-term trajectory of the company's earnings is a lot more important than next year. We have analyst estimates for IGas Energy going out as far as 2025, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You still need to take note of risks, for example - IGas Energy has 2 warning signs (and 1 which makes us a bit uncomfortable) we think you should know about.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

Join A Paid User Research Session

You’ll receive a US$30 Amazon Gift card for 1 hour of your time while helping us build better investing tools for the individual investors like yourself. Sign up here