Earnings Miss: IOI Corporation Berhad Missed EPS By 21% And Analysts Are Revising Their Forecasts

As you might know, IOI Corporation Berhad (KLSE:IOICORP) last week released its latest full-year, and things did not turn out so great for shareholders. Unfortunately, IOI Corporation Berhad delivered a serious earnings miss. Revenues of RM12b were 14% below expectations, and statutory earnings per share of RM0.18 missed estimates by 21%. The analysts typically update their forecasts at each earnings report, and we can judge from their estimates whether their view of the company has changed or if there are any new concerns to be aware of. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year.

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for IOI Corporation Berhad from 16 analysts is for revenues of RM13.8b in 2024. If met, it would imply a notable 19% increase on its revenue over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to jump 20% to RM0.22. In the lead-up to this report, the analysts had been modelling revenues of RM13.5b and earnings per share (EPS) of RM0.21 in 2024. So it looks like there's been no major change in sentiment following the latest results, although the analysts have made a small lift in to revenue forecasts.

Even though revenue forecasts increased, there was no change to the consensus price target of RM4.16, suggesting the analysts are focused on earnings as the driver of value creation. That's not the only conclusion we can draw from this data however, as some investors also like to consider the spread in estimates when evaluating analyst price targets. The most optimistic IOI Corporation Berhad analyst has a price target of RM4.80 per share, while the most pessimistic values it at RM3.25. Analysts definitely have varying views on the business, but the spread of estimates is not wide enough in our view to suggest that extreme outcomes could await IOI Corporation Berhad shareholders.

One way to get more context on these forecasts is to look at how they compare to both past performance, and how other companies in the same industry are performing. The period to the end of 2024 brings more of the same, according to the analysts, with revenue forecast to display 19% growth on an annualised basis. That is in line with its 18% annual growth over the past five years. By contrast, our data suggests that other companies (with analyst coverage) in a similar industry are forecast to see their revenues grow 0.5% per year. So it's pretty clear that IOI Corporation Berhad is forecast to grow substantially faster than its industry.

The Bottom Line

The most obvious conclusion is that there's been no major change in the business' prospects in recent times, with the analysts holding their earnings forecasts steady, in line with previous estimates. Happily, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, and are forecasting them to grow faster than the wider industry. The consensus price target held steady at RM4.16, with the latest estimates not enough to have an impact on their price targets.

